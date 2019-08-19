Sophia Simmons' Award-Winning GRAVITY GUTS Will Premiere At 2019 Sydney Fringe

Company of Rogues will present the NSW premiere of Sophia Simmons' award-winning story about growing up, the universe and everything as part of the 2019 Sydney Fringe Festival's Emerging Artists Sharehouse, this September 10th to 14th.

In Gravity Guts we meet teenage Sophia. She's into science, sci-fi and Sigourney Weaver. She's not sure why, but at least it's something she can talk to her dad about, even when he's a bottle in. She's trying to understand a lot - growing up, her dad, and the complexities of the universe. She reckons she'll need all three to become an astronaut. That, and serious Rubix cube skills.

Originally written as a one-woman show, Director Erica Lovell (Boy Out of the Country, The Good Doctor) has reimagined Sophia's script, which won the national 2018 Pioneer Playwriting Award, to represent a broad spectrum of women, "Sophia's struggle, though deeply personal, is also a universal rite of passage for all women." she said, "we grapple with our relationships with men, and the first relationship we must come to terms with is our father - whether he be present, absent, perfect or imperfect."

Lovell has also drawn on her extensive musical theatre experience as a performer and divisor to create a stunning vocal soundscape with an 11-piece all-female ensemble who bring Sophia's universe to sonic life in a production that promises to be a highlight of the 2019 Sydney Fringe.

For Emily McKnight (Jay's Jungle, SheShakespeare's Macbeth, Emily Who), the role of Sophia is an exciting and empowering new opportunity. "Working on this play has been one of the most challenging yet fulfilling experiences of my acting career so far," she said, "Sophia goes on such a big journey of self-discovery that is beautiful, messy, nerdy, and really has moments that I think we can all relate to. Plus, the movement and sound of this amazing ensemble really lifts it to the next level."

Gravity Guts is a heart-warming and often hilarious blend of autobiography, creative nonfiction and comedy that tells the story of a girl who just wants to break free from her father's orbit, but first she needs to build up the guts.

"Has you feeling, laughing, and wanting more." Weekend Notes

When: 7:45pm, Tues 10th - Sat 14th September

Where: Emerging Artists Sharehouse, The Living Room, Erskineville Town Hall, 104 Erskineville Rd, Erskineville.

Tickets: Adults $30, Concession $25, Playwave $18. Booking fee $0.51 concession, $0.61 adults.

Running time: 60 minutes | Ages: Suitable for ages 13+

Bookings: www.sydneyfringe.com or www.companyrogues.com

PRODUCTION CREDITS

Playwright - Sophia Simmons

Director - Erica Lovell

Assistant Director - Emily McKnight

Producer - Robbi James

Associate Producer - Talia Meyerowitz-Katz

Performers - Emily McKnight, Annaliese Apps, Naomi Belet, Juliette Coates, Natalie Foti, Mikaela Franco, Angella Gachomo, Lisa Hanssens, Monica Kumar, Jessica Loeb, Cassady Maddox, Lisa Robinson





