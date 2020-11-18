Sooshi Mango Announce OFF THE BOAT TOUR

Viral comedy trio Sooshi Mango will tour Australia in August & September 2021 with their brand-new show Off The Boat.

Tour Dates:

Saturday 7 August Adelaide Thebarton Theatre

Saturday 21 August Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre

Saturday 28 August Melbourne Rod Laver Arena

Friday 3 September Canberra Canberra Theatre Centre

Saturday 4 September Sydney Qudos Bank Arena

Sunday 5 September Wollongong WIN Entertainment Centre

Saturday 18 September Perth Riverside Theatre

Tickets go on sale Tuesday 24th November, 10am local time at www.tegdainty.com. VIP Meet & Greet packages will be available.

Sooshi Mango are an Australian comedy troupe made up of brothers Joe and Carlo Salanitri and their close friend Andrew Manfre. The Melbourne boys-who have taken the world by storm-will perform their all-new two-hour show comprising of live skits and hilarious musical numbers that will have the audience in stitches.

The trio's rise in Australian comedy has been nothing short of meteoric, with their viral online videos amassing over 120 million views and counting.

Their characters, most notably their ethnic dad and ethnic mum characters, have made their way from video skits in their parents' garages, to television screens across the country, to stages around the world.

Sooshi Mango's theatre debut was co-staring alongside Nick Giannopoulos in 2017 for two sold-out national tours-Wogs at Work (2018) and Star Wogs (2018).

The trio then went on to sell out shows in Canada with 'Ethnic Vacation, the Invasion of Canada', before returning to Australia to tour their outrageously funny 'Fifty Shades of Ethnic', which included 14 sold-out shows at the Forum Theatre and one sold-out show at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne, four sold-out shows at Sydney's Enmore Theatre, and many more performances around the country (33 in total)!

Sooshi Mango's humour transcends cultures and borders, and their content is wildly popular with people of all backgrounds. Proud Italian Australians, their comedy is inspired by their parents and the older generation and they are happy to be able to shine a light on their heritage.

This tour will be held with a commitment to a COVID Safe environment. TEG DAINTY will work closely with and comply with all requirements of the public health authorities in respect of these shows.

