Shaun Tan's CICADA Comes to Life on Stage at Sydney Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sydney Theatre Company will present Barking Gecko Theatre’s stunning new stage adaptation of master-storyteller Shaun Tan’s beloved tale, CICADA. Playing Wharf 2 Theatre from 21 September – 13 October, the season offers the perfect school holiday outing for ages 8 and above.

Winner of the Children’s Book Council Award for Best Picture Book in 2019, CICADA is a moving allegory of difference, resilience and self-discovery, brought to three-dimensional life by one of Australia’s premier children’s theatre companies.

Performers Arielle Gray and Tim Watts, led by director Luke Kerridge, combine enchanting puppetry and dream-like imagery in a live performance that will captivate children and adults alike.

Cicada spends his days dutifully working away in a grey office. Overlooked by his superiors and overworked by his colleagues, he is getting very close to the end of his tether. But one day, looking out over the city from the rooftop of his office building, Cicada has an epiphany.

“Cicada tell story. Story good. Story simple. Story even human can understand. Tok! Tok! Tok!”

The innovative creative team features Tyler Hill (Designer), Chloe Ogilvie (Lighting Designer), Jonathon Jie Hong Yang (Composer), Tim Collins (Sound Designer), Tim Watts (Video Designer), and Tamara Rewse(Puppet Construction).

Comments