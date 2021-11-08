Scott Silven Will Perform WONDERS at the Sydney Opera House Next Year

World-renowned mentalist Scott Silven will present the awe-inducing Wonders in the Opera House's Playhouse from 1 - 13 February, 2022. Silven is a masterful storyteller who challenges audiences to reconsider the powers of the human mind.

In an exploration of mystery and serendipity, the debonair Scotsman guides audiences down a path of his childhood memories and how he uncovered his unique ability to make mental connections to the world around him. Utilising his distinctive performance style that combines artful narrative, compelling mentalism and his enigmatic personality, Silven beguiles crowds with a sense of childlike wonder.

"On my last world tour my trips to Australia were one of my personal highlights. From Melbourne International Arts Festival in 2019 to Sydney Festival in 2020, my Australian shows have had some of my most memorable audiences. To be returning to play at the Sydney Opera House really is a childhood dream come true."

"Wonders is a show for these extraordinary times; a shared experience that explores the power of connection through unforgettable illusions. I cannot wait to once again invite Australian audiences on an adventure into the corridors of their minds and, ultimately, reveal how the wonders in our own life can bring us closer together," says Scott Silven

"The Sydney Opera House has a longstanding history of presenting large-scale magic spectaculars, and Scott Silven 's Wonders is no exception. With his Scottish lilt - and impeccably suited - Silven's exquisite display of mentalism and his unique ability to connect audiences through a shared exploration of our imaginations will leave our audiences truly mystified," says Sydney Opera House Head of Contemporary Performance, Ebony Bott.

Silven has toured extensively on the international stage in addition to headline engagements for Sydney Festival and Melbourne International Arts Festival. With an array of acclaimed performances under his belt including Wonders at Dusk, At The Illusionists Table (Syd Fest 2020) and the highly innovative, digitally presented New York Times Critic's Pick The Journey, Scott Silven continues to push the boundaries of his craft with this presentation of Wonders.

Wonders is conceived, created and performed by Scott Silven

Tickets on sale to the general public 9am, Friday 12 November, 2021 at https://www.sydneyoperahouse.com/events/whats-on/circus-and-magic/2022/scott-silven-wonders.html.