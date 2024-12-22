REVIEW: Ready For Christmas, ELF: THE MUSICAL Is A Whimsical Seasonal Treat For The Whole Family

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Friday 20th December 2024, 7pm, Concert Hall, Sydney Opera House

ELF: THE MUSICAL brings David Berenbaum’s(writer) 2003 comedy film to the musical theatre stage to the delight of families looking for some festive magic. Director Eric Giancola presents a creative expression of the sweet story with a blend of traditional theatre styling and extensive use of animation to set the scene and create the magic.

As with the film inspiration, Matthew Sklar (Music), Chad Beguelin (Lyrics), Bob Martin and Thomas Meehan’s (Book) musical theatre adaptation centres on Buddy an unusually tall elf working at Santa’s workshop in the North Pole. Berenbaum’ s story is streamlined to have Santa tell the story of how he came to bring the human child home in his toy sack and subsequently raise him as an elf but at the age of 30, its now time for Buddy to know who is really is. ELF: THE MUSICAL sees Buddy travel to New York City in search of his father, learning that the world and people aren’t as nice as his life in the North Pole would have him believe.

With scenes that range from the North Pole workshop to New York City landmarks, Giancola has utilised extensive video animation rather than traditional set design. Animations blend more realistic CGI and cartoonish illustration to have the story straddle the real world and the magical world with some impressive work from Video Designer David Bergman . The imagery on the screens works with Josh Mcintosh’s set pieces that reinforce spaces and provide alternative performance surfaces. Mcintosh’s costume design incorporates some classic stylings that give the work a vagueness with regard to timeframe while also employing some amusing expressions of characters like the elves.

As Buddy, Gareth Isaac inhabits the role with the requisite naivety while infusing a degree of over-the-top caricature to the portrayal which matches the energy of the whole work as Giancola has the work sit between traditional musical and pantomime sensibilities. As Buddy’s father, the absent-minded publishing manager Walter Hobbs, Simon Burke brings a balance of staid intensity with an underlying understanding that he’s overworked and therefore struggling to see what is really more important in life. As always, Burke has a brilliant blend of expressive vocals, physical movement and perfect comic timing to make the most of every moment.

Katrina Retallick and Oscar Bridges as Emily Hobbs and Michael Hobbs respectively deliver clear captivating duets as Buddy’s new found step-mother and half-brother. Madeleine Mackenzie is energetic as the eager to please Deb, Walter’s secretary/personal assistant. As Buddy’s love interest, the jaded Jovie, Brianna Bishop presents a softer expression than her movie counterpart leading to a sweeter love story. Andrew Dunne is suitably imposing as Mr Greenway, Walter’s demanding boss while Lara Mulcahy feels underutilised as Santa in a piece of casting that feels more for Pantomime response rather than any dramatic purpose.

ELF: THE MUSICAL is a feel good festive story that provides a few hours of relief from the pressures of the holiday season. For fans of the movie, the story is similar enough and the inclusion of animation enables the magic to be expressed with some wonderful expressions of New York and an amusing expression of Buddy’s journey from the North Pole. ELF: THE MUSICAL is a good live theatre treat for all the family.

Photos: Daniel Boud

