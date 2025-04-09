Australian Musical Theatre Festival, Launceston Set For Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Australian Musical Theatre Festival, Artistic Director, Tyran Parke revealed the final program and the remaining artists who will be visiting Launceston from 21 to 25 May including the stunning addition of music theatre icon Nancye Hayes.



This year the award-winning TASMANIAN SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA and musical theatre stars CAROLINE O'CONNOR, ALINTA CHIDZEY and Mark Vincent will be joined by performers Johanna Allen, Mark Dickinson, Ross Hannaford, Glenn Hill and Cassie Ogle (with a host of local Tasmanian stars to be announced in the coming weeks).



When announcing the artists Tyran said, “Johanna Allen has just finished an international season of Sweeney Todd and will be performing a tribute to Harold Arlen. Mark Dickinson has starred in West End shows as diverse as ‘Les Mis' and ‘The Drowsy Chaperone' and will star in ‘Chasing Oscar' - a celebration of all the songs written for film musicals. Glenn Hill and Ross Hannaford are favourites from many productions. And our first lady of music theatre Nancye Haye is joining us for a special 'in conversation'. I am particularly proud that, as part of our commitment to creating an accessible festival, we are thrilled that Saturday will offer several of these shows, alongside those already announced, free of charge."

Event Lineup

The Songs That Got Away - The Music of Harold Arlen starring Johanna Allen

Earl Arts Centre – Sunday 25 May

Take a journey through the life and music of Harold Arlen, composer of Somewhere Over the Rainbow. Performed by Johanna Allen, this musical experience explores Arlen's overlooked legacy and the iconic artists he championed.



Made in Tasmania starring Cassie Ogle

Hotel Grand Chancellor Sat 24 May

Cassie Ogle, Tasmanian local and VCA graduate, shares stories and songs from her theatrical journey, so far.



Busker's Alley – Australian Style!

Hotel Grand Chancellor Sat 24 May

This guided performance traces the evolution of Australian musical theatre—from J.C. Williamson's golden age to modern writers like Tim Minchin and Eddie Perfect.



In Conversation with Nancye Hayes

Earl Arts Centre – Saturday 24 May

Legendary performer, choreographer and director Nancye Hayes reflects on a trailblazing career. A rare chance to hear directly from an industry icon.

