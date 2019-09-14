Photo Flash: Get to Know the Shows Taking the Stage in Sydney Theatre Company's 2020 Season!

Sep. 14, 2019  

Sydney Theatre Company recently announced its upcoming 2020 season, including 12 shows across four venues - the Roslyn Packer Theatre in Walsh Bay, the Drama Theatre and Playhouse Theatre at the Sydney Opera House, and Riverside Theatre in Parramatta.

The season includes favorites such as Fun Home and A View From the Bridge, as well as plays fitting the season's mid-century theme.

Artistic Director Kip Williams said the goal of this season is "reflecting on the past through the lens of the present."

Get to know the shows taking the stage in this upcoming season with the promo photos below!

Learn more about the season's shows here!

Photo Flash: Get to Know the Shows Taking the Stage in Sydney Theatre Company's 2020 Season!
A View From the Bridge

Photo Flash: Get to Know the Shows Taking the Stage in Sydney Theatre Company's 2020 Season!
Deep Blue Sea

Photo Flash: Get to Know the Shows Taking the Stage in Sydney Theatre Company's 2020 Season!
Fun Home

Photo Flash: Get to Know the Shows Taking the Stage in Sydney Theatre Company's 2020 Season!
Home, I'm Darling

Photo Flash: Get to Know the Shows Taking the Stage in Sydney Theatre Company's 2020 Season!
No Pay? No Way!

Photo Flash: Get to Know the Shows Taking the Stage in Sydney Theatre Company's 2020 Season!
Rules For Living

Photo Flash: Get to Know the Shows Taking the Stage in Sydney Theatre Company's 2020 Season!
The 7 Stages of Grieving

Photo Flash: Get to Know the Shows Taking the Stage in Sydney Theatre Company's 2020 Season!
The Picture of Dorian Gray

Photo Flash: Get to Know the Shows Taking the Stage in Sydney Theatre Company's 2020 Season!
The Wharf Revue

Photo Flash: Get to Know the Shows Taking the Stage in Sydney Theatre Company's 2020 Season!
The Writer

Photo Flash: Get to Know the Shows Taking the Stage in Sydney Theatre Company's 2020 Season!
Triple X

Photo Flash: Get to Know the Shows Taking the Stage in Sydney Theatre Company's 2020 Season!
Wonnangatta



Related Articles View More Australia - Sydney Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • JEKYLL & HYDE Is The Perfect Way To Start Your Halloween Festivities
  • MYSTERY SCIENCE THEATER 3000 LIVE Comes to Boise
  • Boise State University Welcomes New Executive Director to the Velma V. Morrison Center
  • BWW Exclusive: NAMT 2020 Festival Of New Musicals To Accept Applications Free Of Charge