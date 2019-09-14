Photo Flash: Get to Know the Shows Taking the Stage in Sydney Theatre Company's 2020 Season!

Sydney Theatre Company recently announced its upcoming 2020 season, including 12 shows across four venues - the Roslyn Packer Theatre in Walsh Bay, the Drama Theatre and Playhouse Theatre at the Sydney Opera House, and Riverside Theatre in Parramatta.

The season includes favorites such as Fun Home and A View From the Bridge, as well as plays fitting the season's mid-century theme.

Artistic Director Kip Williams said the goal of this season is "reflecting on the past through the lens of the present."

Get to know the shows taking the stage in this upcoming season with the promo photos below!

A View From the Bridge

Deep Blue Sea

Fun Home

Home, I'm Darling

No Pay? No Way!

Rules For Living

The 7 Stages of Grieving

The Picture of Dorian Gray

The Wharf Revue

The Writer

Triple X

Wonnangatta





