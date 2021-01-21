Patricia Piccinini's SKYWHALEPAPA Makes His World Premiere In Canberra This February

The National Gallery of Australia will unveil Skywhalepapa, the companion piece to artist Patricia Piccinini's iconic 2013 hot air balloon sculpture Skywhale, in Canberra on 6 February 2021.

Commissioned by the National Gallery of Australia, with the support of The Balnaves Foundation, Skywhalepapa will fly alongside Skywhale for the first time at the world premiere of Skywhales: Every heart sings.

Due to COVID-19, numbers are strictly limited for the free, family-friendly event at John Dunmore Lang Place in Parkes, near the National Gallery. Registrations are essential, first release tickets will be available from 10am on Friday 22 January 2021. Second release tickets will be available at 10am on Wednesday 27 January 2021.

As part of COVID-19 protocols, the launch will take place within a designated fenced area and only ticket holders will be permitted to enter the event site. For more information on what to expect on the day, visit https://bit.ly/39PPHZo for essential information.

Anyone who misses out on tickets can see the skywhale family from numerous vantage points near the launch site, around Canberra's Parliamentary Triangle precinct and Lake Burley Griffin.

To track the skywhales live over Canberra follow the hashtag #wheraretheskywhales on Twitter and online at https://knowmyname.nga.gov.au/events/skywhales-every-heart-sings-flight1/.

An immersive sonic experience will accompany the first skywhales launch event, with a special live performance of pop song We are the Skywhales by musician Jess Green (aka Pheno) and supported by the Luminescence Children's Choir.

Following the three Canberra flights, Skywhale and Skywhalepapa will float across the skies of Australia as part of a National Gallery of Australia Touring Exhibition, supported by principal partner the Naomi Milgrom Foundation and Visions of Australia. The tour begins in mid-April in Albury, NSW.

Flights are subject to weather conditions and logistical changes may occur as a result. Ticket holders will receive up-to-date flight information via email on the morning of each flight. People can also check the National Gallery of Australia website and social media channels on the morning of each flight for the most up-to-date information.

Skywhales: Every heart sings is the third instalment of The Balnaves Contemporary Series and is a Know My Name project.

SKYWHALES EVENTS

Skywhales: Every heart sings - launch events

Sat, 6 Feb 2021: gates open 4.30am for 5.30am start, John Dunmore Lang Place, Parkes, Canberra

Mon, 8 Mar 2021: gates open 4.30am for 5.30am start, John Dunmore Lang Place, Parkes, Canberra

Sat, 3 Apr 2021: gates open 4.30am for 5.30am start, John Dunmore Lang Place, Parkes, Canberra

Registrations open at 10am on 22 January 2021 for the first flight, visit https://knowmyname.nga.gov.au/events/skywhales-every-heart-sings-flight1/

THURSDAY ART TALK

Patricia Piccinini, 4 Feb 2021, 12.45pm - 1.30pm, National Gallery of Australia, Bookings essential

SUPER SUNDAY - A FREE INTERACTIVE PROGRAM FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY

Skywhales: Every heart sings, Sunday 7 Feb 2021, 11am - 3pm, National Gallery of Australia, Bookings essential. For more information, click here.