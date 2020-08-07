New Theatre Reopens With NEIGHBOURHOOD WATCH

The show takes place 8 September - 3 October.

New Theatre is reopening its doors to audiences from Tuesday 8 September, with COVID-safe restrictions in place and subject to government directives regarding public gatherings.

Neighbourhood Watch by Lally Katz

Ana is a battle hardened Hungarian-Australian veteran of the twentieth century. Catherine is her neighbour: a 20-something aspiring actress waiting for a better world.

As their unlikely odd-couple friendship develops, Catherine's life is transformed by Ana's stories of the traumas of war, the desolation of the refugee experience, and the struggle of settling in a foreign land.

In turn, Ana is granted one last great friendship at a time when the journey to her life's end was looking to be a lonely one.

This glorious comedy about hope, death and pets, takes on a sense of enormity in the midst of the ordinary, questioning whether we really know what's out there in the 'burbs'.

The theatre will be maintaining strict social-distancing practices in accordance with goverment advice, with a maximum capacity of 44 people in the audience per performance, contactless ticketing, deep cleaning of the venue, and hand sanitising stations.

They will also be encouraging patrons to wear masks for the protection of themselves and fellow audience members.

The theatre has decided to kick off its 2020 season return with the cancelled production of Neighbourhood Watch which was due to open in March just as we had to go into lockdown. The team has been back in rehearsals since early July, observing health and safety protocols.

The theatre believes that Neighbourhood Watch is the perfect show to reopen with, given its emphasis on the importance of community, something we've all become very aware of over the past few months as we deal with these strange and challenging times. Lally Katz's play has become a classic of contemporary Australian theatre, proving to be an audience favourite, and this revival will give people the opportunity to revisit this funny, heartwarming and deeply humane story - or encounter it for the first time.

New Theatre's Artistic Director, Louis Fischer, has taken over the directorial reins, and the set is being designed by New Theatre stalwart Tom Bannerman. Other members of the team include lighting designer Mehran Mortezaei (Pygmalion, My Night With Reg), costume designer Claudia Lafoy making her New Theatre debut, and sound designer Patrick Eades (The Lieutenant of Inishmore, Pygmalion).

Heading the cast as 'Ana' is Colleen Cook (Pygmalion, The Clean House) and opposite her as 'Catherine' is Kelly Robinson, most recently seen at New Theatre in The Angry Brigade last year. They are joined by a large ensemble cast of both New Theatre 'veterans' and 'debutantes'.

CREATIVE TEAM

Cast Cathy Bates, Colleen Cook, Joshua Horwitz, Susan Jordan,

Stephen Lloyd-Coombs, Eloise Martin-Jones, Kelly Robinson,

Harry Taylor, John Van Putten, Caitlin Williams, Tricia Youlden

Remount Director Louise Fischer

Remount Set Designer Tom Bannerman

Lighting Designer Mehran Mortezaei

Costume Designer Claudia Lafoy

Sound Designer Patrick Eades

Assistant Director Victoria Lewis

Production Manager Madeleine Picard

Stage Manager Rosane McNamara

Operators Ole Borch, Ricci Costa

Original Production Director Trudy Ritchie

Original Production Set Designers Sophie Lanigan and Max Volfneuk

SEASON

8 September - 3 October

PERFORMANCE TIMES

Preview Tue 8 September 7:30pm

Press Night Wed 9 September 7:30pm

Thur - Sat 7:30pm

Sun 5pm

Final performance Sat 3 October 2pm

TICKET PRICES

Full $35

Concessions, Groups (6+) $30

Preview, Thrifty Thursdays $20

EVENT URL

https://newtheatre.org.au/neighbourhood-watch/

BOOKINGS

https://newtheatre.org.au/tickets/

