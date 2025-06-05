MR RED LIGHT Tours to Wollongong in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Merrigong Theatre Company will present award-winning New Zealand Theatre company Nightsong’s Mr Red Light at the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre from the 2nd to 5th July 2025.

One of the funniest, most outrageously original shows to ever hit the stage, Carl Bland’s absurdist comedy Mr Red Light, comes to Australia as part of a limited tour.

Mr Red Light is a man who attracts bad luck. So naturally, when he tries to rob a bank he fails miserably – and ends up in a pie shop dealing with three very uncooperative hostages and the world’s worst police negotiator. As time ticks by, Mr Red Light and his captives play a game of getting to know you. With nowhere to run and nothing to lose, they form an unlikely bond. And mysteriously, Mr Red Light seems to know more about his hostages’ lives than is possible.

Mr Red Light is a fool, or maybe a prophet. Either way, he’ll remind audiences how wonderful life can be.

Writer and Co-Director, Carl Bland said, “I’m looking forward to bringing the story of the unluckiest man in the world to the lucky country Australia. I’m one of those people that never find a parking space. That no one notices when trying to order a drink. That gets red light after red light when driving.

But ultimately none of that matters. As one of the characters in the play says, life is about the people you’ve touched. The people you’ve loved and who have loved you back. This is the story of Mr Red Light. It’s a universal one and one I hope the Wollongong audiences will enjoy.”

Co-directed by Ben Crowder (I Want To Be Happy) and Carl Bland (TV’s Rude Awakenings), Mr Red Light features an ensemble cast of five including beloved NZ screen actress Jennifer Ludlam (TV’s Sons and Daughters, Prisoner), Brayden Cresswell (Toi Whakaari’s Mr Burns), Nova Moala Knox (Auckland Theatre Company’s Peter Pan), and Angus Stevens (TV’s Madam).

Shortlisted for the Adam New Zealand Play Awards 2019; this is absurdist comedy at its most life-affirming and joyful.

