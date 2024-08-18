Little Triangle To Add LGBTQ+ Twist To Kander & Ebb Classics With A GAY ESCAPADE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The wildly successful team behind Isn't It Queer? returns with another original cabaret revue, celebrating the LGBTQIA+ experience through musical theatre.

"Don't try to redirect it, deny or deflect it, just when you least expect it - love!"

Little Triangle's A Gay Escapade shines a spotlight on the works of renowned gay composer John Kander and his lifelong creative partner, lyricist Fred Ebb, while queering traditional narratives and platforming Sydney's finest LGBTQIA+ performers.

Join Little Triangle for an evening of scintillating and stirring music featuring both rarely performed gems and beloved classics from legends of musical theatre Kander and Ebb.

From seminal classics Chicago and Cabaret, to lesser known works like Kiss of the Spider Woman, The Rink, Zorba, The Act, Steel Pier, and recent Broadway hit New York, New York, A Gay Escapade represents decades of incredible music like never before

The revue features music by John Kander, lyrics By Fred Ebb, with a concept by Alexander Andrews. Director and Designer: Alexander Andrews; Music Director: Aaron Robuck; Producer: Rose McClelland; Lighting Designer: Paris Bell; Stage Manager: Oli Mcgavock; Pre-Production Photographer: Bryan Ruiz; and Production Photographer: Annabelle Radford.

The cast includes Nina Carmen, Sebastian Nelson, Juliette Coleman, Gavin Brown, Clara Harrison, Allegra Wilson, Izzy Hanly, and Jayden Castle.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Venue: The Loading Dock Theatre by Qtopia Sydney

Address: 301 Forbes St Darlinghurst NSW 2010

Date & Time: 21 - 31 August 2024. Weds-Sat 7PM, Sat 3PM

Prices: $35 - $45

Bookings https://events.humanitix.com/a-gay-escapade-live-at-the-loading-dock/

