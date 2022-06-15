L'Hôtel: The Immersive World Of French Intrigue Comes To Sydney

L'Hôtel, the immersive theatrical experience featuring the crème de la crème of performers from cabaret, burlesque, aerial and circus, will have its Sydney premiere season in the Opera House's Studio from 12 October to 13 November 2022.

Making its world premiere with a sold out season at Adelaide Cabaret Festival in 2021, L'Hôtel reinvents the classic dinner theatre experience, fully immersing its audience in a world of French intrigue as they dine amongst the action. In the hotel lobby, audiences meet the captivating characters who call L'Hôtel home and follow them behind closed doors for jaw-dropping performances. Throughout the show, G.H. Mumm champagne and a selection of fine French food is deftly delivered by LHôtel's wait staff ensemble.

Directed by Craig Ilott, L'Hôtel draws on his career of multi-award winning productions including the tantalising Smoke & Mirrors, which won three Helpmann Awards including Best New Australian Work.

Co-created with Stuart Couzens and designer Alfred, L'Hôtel's international cast features:

Brendan MacLean (Australia): singer, ARIA award-nominated songwriter and actor, Maclean is best known for roles in Baz Luhrmann's The Great Gatsby and Australian drama Tracks;

Caroline Nin (France): Parisian-based jazz singer and chanteuse, Nin has mesmerised crowds around the world from London, to New York, Edinburgh and of course Paris;

Masha Terentieva (Russia): award-winning contemporary circus artist and innovator, Terentieva has performed on Broadway and with the prestigious Cirque du Soleil. She appears as an aerialist in L'Hôtel and also takes the reigns as Assistant Director of the season as part of the Opera House's Contemporary Performance Industry Development Initiative, which provides recipients the opportunity to work alongside established creatives to develop their skills and increase their profile within the industry;

Florian Brooks (Belgium): a specialist in juggling and manipulation, Brooks will make his Australian debut in L'Hôtel;

Beau Sargent (Australia): an aerialist and contortionist living between London and Berlin, Sargent was classically trained at the prestigious Australian Ballet Company, and now fuses grace and daring skill to deliver truly unique aerial circus performances;

Bri Emrich (Australia) and CJ Shuttleworth (Australia): multi-disciplinary rising stars skilled in dance, acrobatics and aerial, Emrich and Shuttleworth are appearing with a sensual adagio act; and

Bentley Rebel (America): dancer, choreographer and pole artist, Rebel is a striking performer unearthed by L'Hôtel for his first ever cabaret show.

Sydney Opera House Head of Contemporary Performance, Ebony Bott, says: "L'Hôtel takes variety performance to the next level with this immersive, provocative production that invites audiences to delve deeper into the world of cabaret, burlesque and circus. France has long been the epicentre of food, love, art and aesthetic sophistication and L'Hôtel melds these elements in a spectacular night out with delectable French fare and world class performance.

"Over the last decade, more than 220,000 people have enjoyed cabaret at the Opera House, and we're thrilled to see the art form return with this new exhilarating experience."

When: 12 October - 13 November, 2022

Where: The Studio

Price: From $165 (with food and beverage package) or $89 (show only) + booking fee

On-sales: