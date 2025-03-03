LES MISERABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR Adds Performances in Sydney and Melbourne

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Due to demand, extra performances have been added in Australia for LES MISÃ‰RABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR! The World Tour arrives at the ICC Sydney Theatre on 30 April 2025, to be followed by Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne from 14 May 2025 and Brisbane Entertainment Centre from 28 May 2025.

New and final performances at ICC Sydney Theatre, where it has already broken house records, will take place on Saturday 10 May and Sunday 11 May and in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 24 May and Sunday 25 May.

Tickets go on sale for these new dates Thursday 6 March.

The London production of LES MISÃ‰RABLES, the World's longest running musical, has entered its incredible 40th record-breaking year, still playing to sell out audiences. To celebrate this extraordinary milestone, Cameron Mackintosh has put together the most spectacular Arena production of a musical ever staged which has played to rave reviews and sold-out Arenas in the UK and major European cities, before it arrives in Australia, FOR FIVE WEEKS ONLY. The World Tour then heads to Japan, Taiwan, China, and several other Asian countries before it returns to Europe and now, after its rapturous reception, is planning to extend across America and Canada.

LES MISÃ‰RABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR has an extraordinary and exciting new design, specifically created for these venues, from the world class team of Matt Kinley, Paule Constable, Warren Letton and Finn Ross with sound by Mick Potter, featuring an international cast and orchestra of over 65 including many famous LES MIS stars, as well as several brilliant new ones.

The cast includes Alfie Boe and Killian Donnelly sharing the role of Jean Valjean, and Michael Ball and Bradley Jaden sharing the role of Javert, alongside Matt Lucas as ThÃ©nardier, Marina Prior as Madame ThÃ©nardier, Rachelle Ann Go as Fantine, Jac Yarrow as Marius, Beatrice Penny-TourÃ© as Cosette, James D. Gish as Enjolras and Earl Carpenter as the Bishop of Digne. The casting for the role of Eponine will be announced soon.

The company is completed by Jonathon Bentley, Rebecca Bolton, Olivia Brereton, Amelia Broadway, Michael Burgen, Mary-Jean Caldwell, Beth Curnock, Shaun Dalton, Jade Davies, Jonathan David Dudley, Harry Dunnett, Louis Emmanuel, Charlie Geoghegan, Harry Grant Smith, Connor Jones, Daniel Koek, Caleb Lagayan, Abel Law, Adam Robert Lewis, Georgie Lovatt, Andrew Maxwell, Jill Nalder, Zabrina Norry, Lisa Peace, CIARAN RODGER, Jo Stephenson, Geddy Stringer, Helen Walsh and Owain Williams.

Tony Award winner and international recording artist Alfie Boe became an overnight star after playing Jean Valjean in the 25th Anniversary Concert of LES MIS at the O2 in London in 2010, which established his reputation as one of Britain's best leading men. He also had huge success in London and on Broadway, which has made him synonymous with the role, as well as leading The All-Star Concert production at the Gielgud and Sondheim theatres.

Killian Donnelly is one of Britain's top musical theatre stars, not only having played the roles of Jean Valjean and the Phantom for Cameron several times to great acclaim but also having starred in London and on Broadway as the leading man in Kinky Boots and had great acclaim starring in the musicals Memphis and The Commitments. He also featured as one of the students in the award-winning movie version of LES MISÃ‰RABLES alongside Hugh Jackman and Russell Crowe.

Michael Ball has been involved with LES MISÃ‰RABLES since he made his sensational West End debut playing Marius in the original London Production in 1985 and again in the 10th Anniversary concert. In 2004, he played the role of Jean Valjean for a special performance of LES MIS at Windsor Castle to celebrate the centenary of the Entente Cordiale at the request of the Queen and then returned to LES MIS, this time to play the role of Javert in 2019 opposite Alfie Boe in the stage and concert versions. Having played numerous lead roles from Alex in Aspects of Love to the title role in Sweeny Todd, and many more, he is indisputably one of Britain's leading musical theatre stars, as well as a double Olivier Award-winning, Grammy nominated, multi-platinum recording artist and a hugely popular radio and TV presenter, as well as regularly headlining sell out concert tours, often with Alfie Boe.

Bradley Jaden played Enjolras during LES MIS' 30th Anniversary in London and is now one of the most celebrated Javert's of his generation, playing the role in the stage production and in concert. His other West End credits include Stephen Sondheim's OLD FRIENDS with Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga, Fiyero in Wicked, Lancelot in Camelot in Concert and Raoul in The Phantom of the Opera in Italy.

We're thrilled to welcome back Matt Lucas as ThÃ©nardier. He first triumphed in the role in the 25th Anniversary Concert at the O2 and later in the production at the Gielgud, before starring in the West End stage production. He's best known for his appearances in films and major television series, including Little Britain, Matt is also a much-loved best-selling author, comedian, presenter, and comedy writer as well as one of the most recognisable personalities in Britian.

Starring alongside him is Australia's leading lady, Marina Prior as Madame ThÃ©nardier. Early in her career Marina appeared in Cameron's landmark Australian production of Cats in 1985, which was followed by playing Cosette in the original Australian production of LES MISÃ‰RABLES, both propelling her meteoric rise to becoming Australian musical theatre royalty; which was confirmed when she sensationally played Christine in the original Phantom of the Opera. Numerous memorable lead roles include Maria in West Side Story and Miss Adelaide in Guys and Dolls. Marina starred in both the first Australian production of Mary Poppins and returned for the brand-new production in 2023 this time playing two different parts, Miss Andrew and the Bird Woman.

Internationally acclaimed theatre and music artist Rachelle Ann Go will join this all-star cast as Fantine. In 2014, Cameron Mackintosh chose Rachelle to star as Gigi in his breathtaking new production of Miss Saigon at the Prince Edward Theatre in the West End, a role she reprised on Broadway. This led to him casting Rachelle as Fantine, a role she played to critical acclaim in the West End, in tours across Asia, the UK and Ireland as well as featuring in the 30th Anniversary Gala of LES MISÃ‰RABLES in London. Her third show for Cameron was creating the role of Eliza in the original London cast of Hamilton, a role she reprised in Australia.

Jac Yarrow, who plays Marius, became an instant star straight from college, in the title role of Joseph in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat in 2019 at the London Palladium. More recently, he co-starred in Cameron's production of Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends alongside Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga, which led to his brilliant performance of Marius in the London production of Les Mis at the Sondheim theatre. Beatrice Penny-TourÃ© is currently playing Cosette in the Arena World Tour and will join the Australian cast. Â Before this, Beatrice starred in The Book of Mormon in London and previously was in Cameron's productions of The Phantom of the Opera, Mary Poppins and most recently, co-starred in Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends. Cameron found James D. Gish in America where he was playing the role of Enjolras in the MUNY production of Les MisÃ©rables in St. Louis, after performing in the US National Tour and Cameron immediately brought him to the UK to star in this Arena production where he's had a huge success. His other credits include Fiyero in Wicked and Gerry Goffin in Beautiful. Earl Carpenter plays the Bishop of Digne and is best known for his performance as Javert in Les MisÃ©rables and the Les MisÃ©rables 25th Anniversary Production. His most recent theatre credits include The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera as well as the Bishop of Digne and Bamatabois in the 2019 Les MisÃ©rables The Staged Concert at the Gielgud and Sondheim Theatres, and Father in the award winning production of Ragtime at the Charing Cross Theatre.

The idea for this World Arena Tour of LES MISÃ‰RABLES was first discussed over 18 years ago by Cameron Mackintosh and Nick Grace after the success of a short European tour.

Nick Grace is one of the world's leading producers and general managers of international touring productions and in the last 25 years has presented shows in 60 countries and regions worldwide including BATMAN LIVE â€“ World Arena Tour, WALKING WITH DINOSAURS â€“ The Arena Spectacular, BLUE MAN GROUP World Tour, the ongoing MAMMA MIA! UK & International Tour and the upcoming Moulin Rouge! The Musical World Tour.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, livenationentertainment.com.

Boublil and SchÃ¶nberg's magnificent iconic score of Les MisÃ©rables includes the classic songs, I Dreamed a Dream, On My Own, Stars, Bring Him Home, Do You Hear the People Sing?, One Day More, Empty Chairs at Empty Tables, Master Of The House and many more. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 54 countries and in 22 languages, Les MisÃ©rables is undisputedly one of the world's most popular musicals.

The critically acclaimed production of Les MisÃ©rables continues to play at the Sondheim Theatre in London's West End, and will this October celebrate its 40th revolutionary year.

