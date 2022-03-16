LEAP Will Premiere At Riverside Theatre Next Month

Immerse yourself in leap at Riverside Theatres over five performances, Friday April 22 to Sunday April 24 (Friday 11.30am & 730pm, Saturday 2pm & 730pm Sunday 1pm) touring to regional NSW and QLD, before taking the world by storm!

Athletic dance immersed coated in passionate live music. You'll be inspired by the joy and energy of what promises to be a game-changing theatrical event.

The production is created, choreographed and directed by Amy Campbell. At the top of her game, for 20 years she has been working across all areas of the entertainment industry. Campbell's extensive list of credits recently includes her directorial debut originating a brand new Australian production of A Chorus Line for Darlinghurst Theatre Theatre. leap is the brainchild of the producer Neil Gooding, with musical supervision by Victoria Falconer and lighting and set design by Richard Neville (Mandylights).

Aged from 19 to 33, the stunning dance ensemble have graced stages and screens across many platforms of the entertainment world. The line-up includes Ashley Goh, Callum Mooney, Cassandra Merwood, Felicia Stavropoulos, Maikolo Fekitoa, Natalie Foti, Neven,Connolly, Shontaya Smedley, Jervis Livelo and Ryan Ophel.

A unique blend of dance and story, leap will transport you into the lives of compelling characters in the effervescent and unknown world that is leap. Do you stay where you are...or will you take the leap? What would you do to get everything you ever dreamed of?

The score is live classical music reimagined for a new world, broken apart to be rearranged and performed by four virtuoso concert musicians playing a combination of piano, cello, beats and violin. The result is a dynamic soundtrack that honours and delights in so many familiar, beloved musical themes - from Beethoven, Bach, Vivaldi, Debussy and more - motifs that exist in our collective subconscious, reworked to interweave with the exhilarating combination of story and movement. The frequency that this music evokes in your soul is exciting, playful and powerful.

"leap is unlike anything I have ever choreographed," says Amy Campbell. "I have been living and dreaming this show for over five years now. It celebrates resilience and tenacity, nothing beats the collision of bodies and live music. Each of the dancers are brilliant soloists. My goal is to celebrate their unique artistry, individuality, passion and excellent sense of adventure. "Making art that entertains, enthrals and is accessible."

leap was assisted by the Restart Investment to Sustain and Expand fund (RISE) an Australian Government initiative.