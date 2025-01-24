Ku-ring-gai Philharmonic Orchestra Reveals 2025 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Ku-ring-gai Philharmonic Orchestra (KPO) has announced its 2025 program with a slew of concerts, including three major performances in Chatswood's spectacular Concourse Concert Hall.

KPO Artistic Director Paul Terracini confirmed that the acclaimed community orchestra will perform a Dvorak & Tchaikovsky program (Sunday 9 March); the 41st annual final of the KPO's celebrated NSW Secondary Schools Concerto Competition (Sunday 29 June); and a Beethoven & Strauss program (Sunday 31 August) at the Concourse. All Sunday concerts will take place at 3pm.

Featured artists this year include Hyung Suk Bae - Principal Cellist, Queensland Symphony Orchestra & 2008 winner of the KPO Secondary Schools Concerto Competition - performing Dvorak's B minor Cello Concerto; Teresa Yang (winner of the 2024 concerto competition) playing the Beethoven Violin Concerto with the historic A.E. Smith violin the loan of which she won as the Emily Sun prize at the Concerto Competition final; and Ben Jacks in Strauss' Horn Concerto No. 1. New Australian work includes compositions by Harry Sdraulig and Paul Nicolaou.

In addition, the orchestra has announced its much-loved Kids Proms concerts (Turramurra Uniting Church, Sunday 25 May 1pm and 3.30pm) will feature an ‘Epic Quest' theme hosted by popular children's entertainer Emily Who-McKnight and conducted by Edward McKnight; it will showcase the finalists of the Concerto Competition in a free community chamber concert (Sunday 22 June 3pm at Turramurra Uniting Church); it continues its Emerging Composer Workshops (Tuesdays 2, 9 & 16 September 7.30pm at Ku-ring-gai Town Hall) mentored by contemporary Australian composer Harry Sdraulig; and – in a spectacular ‘bonus' finale to the year, a fabulous Mozart, Strauss & Beethoven program on Sunday 16 November 3pm at the Turramurra Uniting Church (featuring Ben Jacks with the Strauss Horn Concerto).

The KPO also makes its first regional tour for over 20 years when it performs in the Handa Opera Gala Concert in Millthorpe on 18 April.

The Ku-ring-gai Philharmonic Orchestra enjoys an unrivalled reputation for superb presentations of exciting, interesting music. Its innovative, community-focused programs include the NSW Secondary Schools Concerto Competition (a competition which now attracts entries from more than 100 of the state's most talented musicians and celebrates its 41st anniversary in 2025); Kids' Proms concerts; its Composer Workshops; and commissions of special works from leading Australian composers.

Founded in 1971 and now with a pool of more than 150 musicians, the Ku-ring-gai Philharmonic is a full-scale community orchestra which consistently receives high critical acclaim for its performances.

