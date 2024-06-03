Kip Williams' New Cine-Theatre Masterpiece DRACULA Premieres July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sydney Theatre Company's spellbinding new production of Dracula, the final and most ambitious instalment in Kip Williams' lauded Gothic cine-theatre trilogy, will premiere at Roslyn Packer Theatre on 2 July.

Bringing to life Bram Stoker's legendary horror story is one of Australia's most prolific and captivating stage performers, Zahra Newman (STC's Fences, A Raisin in the Sun, Julius Caesar; STCSA/Belvoir/MTC's Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill), who will inhabit every role in a herculean theatrical feat not to be missed.

Williams said, "Zahra is an exceptional, supremely magnetic artist at the absolute peak of her powers. I have been so fortunate to get to collaborate with her so many times over the last decade and am beyond excited to be working with her again on this Gothic epic, and also to be reuniting with many of my creative collaborators on this final part of the trilogy."

Dracula completes the visionary adaptor and director's acclaimed trilogy of Gothic works reimagined for the stage featuring his innovative ‘cine-theatre' hybrid-genre combining live video, pre-recorded film, exquisite design, powerhouse acting and enthralling storytelling.

The trilogy's first iteration, The Picture of Dorian Gray, enjoyed several sold-out seasons across Australia and this year became a global phenomenon with actor Sarah Snook and designer Marg Horwell winning Olivier Awards for their work in its feted West End season. The second, Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, earned Williams a Sydney Theatre Award for Best Direction, received widespread praise and toured to Perth and Adelaide Festivals.

For this cutting-edge new interpretation of one of literature's most iconic tomes, Williams and Horwell have reunited with members of The Picture of Dorian Gray's original creative team including lighting designer Nick Schlieper, composer Clemence Williams and associate director Ian Michael. Joining them are sound designer Jessica Dunn, video designer Craig Wilkinson, assistant video director Benjamin Sheen and assistant director Nicole Pingon.

“Dracula is ostensibly about the pursuit of an external monster, but what fascinates me in this story is how vampires are often mythological manifestations of internal monsters. As the mystery of Dracula unfolds, we witness a dance between fear and desire, and a collection of characters working to defeat an external monster that is perhaps reflective of something they are actually afraid of within themselves. This Dracula will take audiences on a thrilling journey to reveal what happens when we come face to face with our own shadow,” said Williams.

Dracula plays at Roslyn Packer Theatre from 2 July 2024.

