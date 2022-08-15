KINKY BOOTS Comes to Riverside Theatres Next Month

Grab your finest heels and kick them up as Packemin Productions brings you a brand new production of KINKY BOOTS!

Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a joyous, Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper and a hilarious, uplifting book by four-time Tony winner, Harvey Fierstein.

Charlie Price (played by Adam Rennie) has reluctantly inherited his father's shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola (played by Nat Jobe). A fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos, Lola turns out to be the one person who can help Charlie become the man that he is meant to be. As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair finds that they have more in common than they ever dreamed possible... and discovers that, when you change your mind about someone, you can change your whole world.

Packemin Productions prides itself on bringing some of musical theatre's most popular shows to Parramatta and doing them in grand style. Their seasons of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, Oliver!, The Wizard of Oz, Hairspray, Annie, Beauty and the Beast, The Phantom of the Opera, West Side Story, Mary Poppins, Wicked, Miss Saigon, Shrek the Musical, Legally Blonde, Jesus Christ Superstar, Mamma Mia, Les Miserables and We Will Rock You have wowed audiences with impressive staging and huge talented casts, creative and technical teams.

Cast

Nat Jobe as LOLA/SIMON

Adam Rennie as CHARLIE

Krystal Meyer as NICOLA

Laura Garrick as LAUREN

Tana Laga'aia as DON

Rachel Amanda Thomas as PAT

Penny Stewart as TRISH

David Tucker as GEORGE

Jim Mitchell as MR PRICE

Haji Myrteza as LOLA'S FATHER

Sam Harmon as HARRY

Olivier Rahmé as RICHARD BAILEY

Jackson Parker & Jordan Thompson as YOUNG CHARLIE

Kayaan Ghadially & Krithish Roshan as YOUNG LOLA/SIMON

Angels: Ethan Dzang, Jackson Bunting, Cameron Boxall, David Green, Tom Gustard, Olivier Rahmé, James Tolhust, Damon Wilson

Ensemble: Karen Astill, Olivia Enright, Sarah Furnari, Abbey Fyffe, Tom Kelly, Grace Lizzio, Almitra Mavalvala, Eamon Moses, Ally Palmer, Victoria Perkas, Noah Rayner, Izzy Tilden, Taylor Van Veen