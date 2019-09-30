Joshua Robson Productions In Association With Hayes Theatre Co Presents BONNIE AND CLYDE

Producer Joshua Robson, who brought In the Heights and Violet to Hayes Theatre Co, is proud to present another professional premiere with the thrilling and fast paced musical Bonnie & Clyde. Telling the story of America's most notorious bank robbers and lovers, Bonnie & Clyde will play from 18 September 2020 as part of Hayes Theatre Co's 2020 season. Subscriptions are open now with single tickets on sale from 28 October from www.hayestheatre.com.au.

At the height of the Great Depression, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow went from two small-town nobodies in West Texas to America's most renowned folk heroes and Texas law enforcement's worst nightmares. Fearless, shameless and alluring, the Tony-nominated Bonnie & Clyde, from the legendary composer Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll & Hyde, Civil War, Dracula) is the electrifying story of love, adventure and crime that captured the attention of an entire country.

When Bonnie and Clyde meet, their mutual cravings for excitement and fame immediately set them on a mission to chase their dreams. Their bold and reckless behaviour turns the young lovers' thrilling adventure into a downward spiral, putting themselves and their loved ones in trouble with the law. Forced to stay on the run, the pair resort to robbery and murder to survive. As the infamous duo's fame grows bigger, their inevitable end draws nearer.

Amy Campbell (In The Heights, Hair) returns to the Hayes as Director and Choreographer. "I've always been fascinated with these doomed depression era lovers. I love the danger and suspense of these fractured felons and this amazing show allows the audience to really get to know their lives and what led to their dynamic demise. It's also extremely entertaining and sexy and I can't wait to for the audience to dive into this world and join us for thrill that is Bonnie + Clyde."

Joining director/choreographer Amy Campbell is musical director Andrew Kroenert (Shakespeare in Love), production designer Simon Greer (Caroline, or Change) and lighting designer Peter Rubie (Once) while the remaining creative team and cast will be announced next year.

Bonnie & Clyde is a sexy and daring musical combining gospel, rock, folk and blues music to produce an innovative score that complements the action-filled true story of fugitive lovers on a date with death.

Tickets for Bonnie & Clyde are available now as part of a season subscription with single tickets on sale from 28 October. All bookings can be made at www.hayestheatre.com.au or by calling the Hayes Theatre Co box office during business hours on (02) 8065 7337.





