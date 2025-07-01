Jazz Singer Samara Joy to Make Sydney Debut This October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Five-time Grammy Award winner and breakout jazz sensation Samara Joy will come to City Recital Hall for her Sydney debut performance on Friday, October 24, at the 2025 Sydney International Women’s Jazz Festival. She will be joined by her seven-piece band for the performance.

A native of the Bronx, Samara Joy became entranced by classic R&B as a child and cut her teeth as a singer in her church’s gospel choir. She didn’t delve into the jazz tradition until college at SUNY Purchase. During her studies there, she won the 2019 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition, which introduced her to the larger jazz scene. In her career, she has appeared at the Newport, Monterey, and Montreal Jazz Festivals, as well as stages like the Apollo, Carnegie Hall, the Village Vanguard, and Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Joy’s 2022 Verve Records debut Linger Awhile won her two Grammys, including Best New Artist, and its follow-up Portrait, co-produced with Grammy-winning trumpeter Brian Lynch.

