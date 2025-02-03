Jayson Gillham Becomes First Australian to Win Both Limelight Artist of the Year Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Internationally acclaimed pianist Jayson Gillham has been named the 2024 Limelight Australian Artist of the Year, winning both the Critics' Choice and People's Choice awards. This exceptional achievement marks the first time an Australian artist has secured both prestigious honours in the same year, following Sir Simon Rattle's unprecedented dual win in the International Artist category in 2023.

These prestigious accolades are part of Limelight's annual awards, which celebrate excellence in Australian classical music and opera. The Critics' Choice Award is determined by Limelight's nationwide team of writers and critics who evaluate hundreds of performances throughout the year, while the People's Choice Award is decided by public vote from Limelight's readership. Winning both awards demonstrates the breadth of Gillham's impact across the arts community.

Responding to the announcement, Gillham said: "To be chosen as the 2024 Limelight Australian Artist of the Year, by both the public and music critics, comes with an incredible weight of meaning for me. This recognition holds special significance after a year that tested me in many ways, and I am deeply touched and buoyed by this show of support from both the critical community and the wider public. I would like to thank everyone who voted, and I would like to acknowledge and congratulate all the nominees, my colleagues, who are achieving wonderful things in the world of music."

About Jayson Gillham

Recognised as one of the finest pianists of his generation, the Australian-British artist has earned international acclaim for his compelling performances and warm communicative style. Described by Gramophone as a "story-teller" and by Limelight as "the ideal romantic," Gillham has performed with leading orchestras worldwide, including the London Philharmonic Orchestra, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, and all major Australian symphony orchestras.

