Jacqui Dark Returns to Claire's Kitchen With SONGS MY FRIENDS TAUGHT ME

It's not what we have in our lives but who we have in our lives that matters.

That one friend who knows you down to your bones, the one who drives you mad but you love them anyway, the one who drags you down when they should be lifting you up, the one who got you through the bad times, the one who WAS the bad times!

Jacqui Dark returns to Claire's Kitchen in a show co-created with Daryl Wallis and Sam Russell, with songs for the weirdos who have your back, who helped you bury the bodies, who lead you astray and back again ... who know all about you but love you anyway.

This show is for all of them.

Performances

DATE: 16th March 2023

VENUE: Camelot Lounge, Marrickville

PRICES: $40 +BF General Admission ticket

DATE: 26th April

VENUE: Claire's Kitchen

PRICES: $120 for three course meal plus show