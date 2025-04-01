IN THE NEXT ROOM, OR THE VIBRATOR PLAY Comes to New Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In the Next Room, or The Vibrator Play comes to the New Theatre beginning this month. Performances will run 22 April - 17 May 2025.

In the North American spa town of Saratoga Springs, shortly after the end of the Civil War and at the dawn of electricity, trailblazing local GP Dr Givings specializes in gynaecological disorders. His treatment of women suffering from ‘hysteria' involves a revolutionary new ‘massage device' that produces a ‘paroxysm'.

Lonely and sexually frustrated, his young wife Catherine befriends one of her husband's patients and becomes increasingly fascinated by his electrical-powered instruments, and the strange sounds emanating from ‘the next room'.

This clever, funny, profoundly thoughtful play throws a feminist light on the emotional and physical neglect endured by women in a male-dominated society.

New Theatre first production of a play by Sarah Ruhl was The Clean House in 2017 and we're excited to be revisiting the work of this acclaimed contemporary US playwright.

On the choice to program this play, Artistic Director Louise Fischer says, "Given the rise of Trump and the MAGA right in the US, with the concurrent threats posed to women's rights, including bodily autonomy, the themes that Sarah Ruhl essays with her inimitable wit resonate louder than ever."

The theatre will welcome back director Emma Whitehead (The Chocolate Roster) to helm this production, joined by a top creative team including New Theatre first-timers Alicia Badger (Lighting Designer) and Rose Mulcare (Sound Designer).

The cast includes returning actors Sarah Greenwood (Banging Denmark), Lisa Kelly (Atlantis), Alyona Popova (Atlantis), Luke Visentin (Control, Atlantis) and Riley Thomas (Control), joined by recent NIDA graduates Lewis McLeod, Brightholly Nininahazwe and Ruva Shoko, all making their New Theatre debuts.

