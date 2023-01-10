HAIRSPRAY is Headed to Sydney Next Month

Welcome To The Sixties, Sydney! The nicest kids in town will be here next month when the original Tony Award winning Broadway production of Hairspray opens at the Lyric Theatre for a strictly limited season.

Some of Australia's favourite performers are brushing off their dancing feet, including the much-loved Shane Jacobson, who will star as beloved housewife Edna Turnblad, alongside the hilarious Todd McKenney as Wilbur Turnblad, Rhonda Burchmore as the villainous Velma Von Tussle, Bobby Fox as the lovable Corny Collins, Asabi Goodman as the powerhouse Motormouth Maybelle and introducing Sydney's own Carmel Rodrigues as Tracy Turnblad.

Described as "one of the best shows of the year" (Limelight Magazine) and "indestructible feelgood entertainment" (The Age), Hairspray has received five-star reviews in Melbourne and Adelaide and "left audiences slack-jawed with awe" (The Australian).

Stage Whispers said "it's not often that you find yourself part of an audience that is so totally into a show as the audience for Hairspray" and the Adelaide Advertiser said "with this level of talent and the sheer exuberance of the production, you'd have to be made of concrete not to enjoy it."

Acclaimed Director Jack O'Brien (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots), lead the original Broadway creative team to present the big hair and big-hearted musical Hairspray in Australia as originally intended, with direction by Matt Lenz and choreography re-created by Dominic Shaw.

Set in 1962 in Baltimore, Maryland, it tells the story of dance-loving teenager Tracy Turnblad who has one dream - to dance on The Corny Collins Show. When her dream comes true, Tracy is transformed from social outcast to sudden star and she must use her newfound power to dethrone the reigning Teen Queen, win the affections of heartthrob Link Larkin and integrate a TV network... all without denting her 'do!

With a story more relatable and pertinent than ever, the Broadway production of Hairspray also toured nationally across the US, a West End production was nominated for a record-breaking 11 Olivier Awards and it was adapted as a film in 2007 starring John Travolta, Michelle Pfeiffer, Christopher Walken and Zac Efron.

"It's sheer magic. The production is sensational, the music unforgettable, and the dance as good as it gets. And to top it off, a cast that's the equal of any we've seen on an Australian stage for many a long year. Excuse the rave, but it really is that good." Adelaide Advertiser