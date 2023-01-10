Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HAIRSPRAY is Headed to Sydney Next Month

Performances begin 5 February.

Jan. 10, 2023  

HAIRSPRAY is Headed to Sydney Next Month

Welcome To The Sixties, Sydney! The nicest kids in town will be here next month when the original Tony Award winning Broadway production of Hairspray opens at the Lyric Theatre for a strictly limited season.

Some of Australia's favourite performers are brushing off their dancing feet, including the much-loved Shane Jacobson, who will star as beloved housewife Edna Turnblad, alongside the hilarious Todd McKenney as Wilbur Turnblad, Rhonda Burchmore as the villainous Velma Von Tussle, Bobby Fox as the lovable Corny Collins, Asabi Goodman as the powerhouse Motormouth Maybelle and introducing Sydney's own Carmel Rodrigues as Tracy Turnblad.

Described as "one of the best shows of the year" (Limelight Magazine) and "indestructible feelgood entertainment" (The Age), Hairspray has received five-star reviews in Melbourne and Adelaide and "left audiences slack-jawed with awe" (The Australian).

Stage Whispers said "it's not often that you find yourself part of an audience that is so totally into a show as the audience for Hairspray" and the Adelaide Advertiser said "with this level of talent and the sheer exuberance of the production, you'd have to be made of concrete not to enjoy it."

Acclaimed Director Jack O'Brien (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots), lead the original Broadway creative team to present the big hair and big-hearted musical Hairspray in Australia as originally intended, with direction by Matt Lenz and choreography re-created by Dominic Shaw.

Set in 1962 in Baltimore, Maryland, it tells the story of dance-loving teenager Tracy Turnblad who has one dream - to dance on The Corny Collins Show. When her dream comes true, Tracy is transformed from social outcast to sudden star and she must use her newfound power to dethrone the reigning Teen Queen, win the affections of heartthrob Link Larkin and integrate a TV network... all without denting her 'do!

With a story more relatable and pertinent than ever, the Broadway production of Hairspray also toured nationally across the US, a West End production was nominated for a record-breaking 11 Olivier Awards and it was adapted as a film in 2007 starring John Travolta, Michelle Pfeiffer, Christopher Walken and Zac Efron.

"It's sheer magic. The production is sensational, the music unforgettable, and the dance as good as it gets. And to top it off, a cast that's the equal of any we've seen on an Australian stage for many a long year. Excuse the rave, but it really is that good." Adelaide Advertiser




Theatre Travels To Present Australian Premiere of BRIGHT HALF LIFE By Tanya Barfield Photo
Theatre Travels To Present Australian Premiere of BRIGHT HALF LIFE By Tanya Barfield
Sydney based theatre company, Theatre Travels (The Sweet Science of Bruising, 5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche, The Laramie Project) will present the Australian premiere of Bright Half Life by Tanya Barfield. A female driven look at love through the ages, Bright Half Life will take residency at the newly opened Meraki Arts Bar from February 2nd, finishing its run as a Pride Amplified, part of World Pride, registered production.
Australian Theatre for Young People and Auckland Theatre Company Present THE RESISTANCE Photo
Australian Theatre for Young People and Auckland Theatre Company Present THE RESISTANCE
Australian Theatre for Young People (ATYP) and Auckland Theatre Company will present Kip Chapman’s The Resistance from Thursday 16 February – Saturday 11 March 2023 only at The Rebel Theatre.
Critically Acclaimed Production CHEF Returns To Open The New KXT On Broadway Photo
Critically Acclaimed Production CHEF Returns To Open The New KXT On Broadway
Indie theatre outfit Virginia Plain kicks off 2023 with an encore season of their sold out production, Chef by Sabrina Mahfouz. As the eponymous Chef, Alice Birbara will be the first to tread the boards of the new KXT on Broadway in this tour de force performance.
GlamourPussy & The Hip Replacements Monthly Sunday Soirée Cabaret Announced For Photo
GlamourPussy & The Hip Replacements Monthly Sunday Soirée Cabaret Announced For 2023
GlamourPussy shares the secrets of getting older that no-one tells you about. Dressed for success, GlamourPussy's mission is to spread the good word as she sings of the joys of post-menopause: when a girl finally gets her body, her mind and her life back after the lost years in hormone hell. 

More Hot Stories For You


Australian Theatre for Young People and Auckland Theatre Company Present THE RESISTANCEAustralian Theatre for Young People and Auckland Theatre Company Present THE RESISTANCE
January 9, 2023

Australian Theatre for Young People (ATYP) and Auckland Theatre Company will present Kip Chapman’s The Resistance from Thursday 16 February – Saturday 11 March 2023 only at The Rebel Theatre.
Critically Acclaimed Production CHEF Returns To Open The New KXT On BroadwayCritically Acclaimed Production CHEF Returns To Open The New KXT On Broadway
January 5, 2023

Indie theatre outfit Virginia Plain kicks off 2023 with an encore season of their sold out production, Chef by Sabrina Mahfouz. As the eponymous Chef, Alice Birbara will be the first to tread the boards of the new KXT on Broadway in this tour de force performance.
GlamourPussy & The Hip Replacements Monthly Sunday Soirée Cabaret Announced For 2023GlamourPussy & The Hip Replacements Monthly Sunday Soirée Cabaret Announced For 2023
January 5, 2023

GlamourPussy shares the secrets of getting older that no-one tells you about. Dressed for success, GlamourPussy's mission is to spread the good word as she sings of the joys of post-menopause: when a girl finally gets her body, her mind and her life back after the lost years in hormone hell. 
Sydney Festival 2023 Kicks Off This WeekSydney Festival 2023 Kicks Off This Week
January 4, 2023

Sydney Festival's high-summer program of spectacular art and culture lands in the city from tomorrow, 5 January, with an expansive line-up of touring artists, world premiere works, new commissions, Australian exclusives, local talent and an extensive free events program.
COME FROM AWAY Will Close in Sydney This MonthCOME FROM AWAY Will Close in Sydney This Month
January 4, 2023

Sydney, this is your last chance to experience the Tony and Olivier Award winning hit musical that has welcomed the world, so wherever you're from, the doors open – come on in to the Theatre Royal Sydney.  COME FROM AWAY must close Sunday 29 January.
share