GRIEF IS THE THING WITH FEATHERS Comes to Belvoir

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Belvoir will present acclaimed New Zealand-Australian theatre director Simon Phillip’s new adaptation of Max Porter’s bestselling novel, Grief is the Thing With Feathers, from 26th July to 24th August 2025.

Co-adapted by Phillips, Nick Schlieper and Toby Schmitz, Grief is the Thing With Feathers is an imaginative and poetic take on how a family navigates loss, starring Schmitz (Netflix’s Boy Swallows Universe, The Dance of Death), alongside Philip Lynch (Never Closer), and Fraser Morrison (Disney’s The Last Days of the Space Age).

Two young boys full of energy and curiosity, try to make sense of their mother’s sudden death. Their father, with the soul of a poet, is struggling to find the words. Then Crow arrives—strange, loud, funny, and unsettling. Part babysitter, part nuisance, part unlikely guide. Crow, like a gothic Mary Poppins, brings chaos and comfort in equal measure. Is he real? Is he imagined? Did this odd bird come to a grieving family because they needed him? Or is he something they made?

Director Eamon Flack said, “The dad in this story knows his Ted Hughes poetry well, and it’s from Hughes that the character of Crow emerges. The book has legions of fans, and after you’ve heard the mercurial Toby Schmitz tell this tale of loss and life, you’ll be in their ranks. It’s dark, then it’s beautifully bright. And you’re in the hands of some of the country’s most celebrated and experienced theatre makers. A gem.”

The production is the second of three literary adaptations premiering in Belvoir’s 2025 season. It follows Eamon Flack’s sell-out adaptation of Helen Garner’s award-winning novel The Spare Room, on at Belvoir until 13 July. The final work in the trilogy, Carissa Licciardello and Elsie Yager’s joyous adaptation of Virginia Woolf’s queer classic Orlando, hits the stage this August.

Comments

Don't Miss a Australia - Sydney News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...