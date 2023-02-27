Further Cast Announced For TINA- THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in Sydney

The producers of TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL have announced casting for the award-winning smash hit musical which premieres at Theatre Royal Sydney this May. TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is currently on sale through to October 2023, visit www.tinathemusical.com.au for tickets.

Cast who will be joining previously announced rising star Ruva Ngwenya playing the role of Tina Turner, and actor, singer-songwriter and dancer Tim Omaji in the role of Ike Turner are: Ibinabo Jack joins to play Tina's mother Zelma Bullock, Deni Gordon as Tina's Grandmother Gran Georgeanna (GG), Nadia Komazec as Ike and Tina's manager Rhonda Graam, Jayme-Lee Hanekom as Tina's sister Alline Bullock and one of the Ikettes, Augie Tchantcho plays Tina's father Richard Bullock, Rishab Kern as Tina's first love Raymond Hill, Matthew Prime as record company Marketing Manager Erwin Bach, Mat Verevis as Tina's Manager Roger Davies, John O'Hara as Record Producer Phil Spector and Lyricist Terry Britten and Blake Erickson as musician Martyn Ware and Carpenter.

Ensemble members announced today include Mia Dabkowski-Chandler, Nicholas Eaton, Abu Kebe as Ronnie, Jenni Little, David Mairs-McKenzie as Craig, Emily Nkomo as an Ikette, Gus Noakes, Tendai Rinomhota, Noel Samuels, Rebecca Selley as an Ikette and Tigist Strode as an Ikette.

Produced by Paul Dainty AO/TEG DAINTY in special collaboration with Stage Entertainment, Tali Pelman and Tina Turner; the musical reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race to become the global Queen of Rock 'n' Roll. TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is a celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity.

Written by Tony Award nominee and Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is directed by Tony Award nominee Phyllida Lloyd with choreography by Tony Award nominee Anthony van Laast, set and costume designs by Tony Award nominee Mark Thompson, musical supervision, additional music and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Tony Award nominee Bruno Poet, sound by Tony Award nominee Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Tony Award nominee Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Tony Award nominee Ethan Popp and wigs, hair and makeup design by Drama Desk Award winner Campbell Young Associates.

This new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner and presented in association with Tina Turner herself, received its world premiere in April 2018 in London's West End, where it opened to five-star reviews and continues to break box office records at the Aldwych Theatre. In March 2019, the German production opened at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg, the Broadway production followed in November 2019 and was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical. The Dutch production opened at the Beatrix Theater, Utrecht, in February 2020. A third European production opened in Fall 2021 at the Teatro Coliseum in Madrid, Spain and the North American Tour commenced in September 2022. In 2023 alongside the Australian production, there will be another European Production in Stuttgart, Germany opening in March.

One of the world's best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner has won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows have been seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history. When she was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in October, 2021, Tina Turner became one of only three women in the institution's history to be inducted twice (she was initially inducted in 1991, alongside Ike Turner).