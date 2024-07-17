Full Cast Set for CAROUSEL – A CONCERT in Sydney and Melbourne This September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The cast has been revealed, joining Anna O’Byrne and Marina Prior in the lavish concert presentation of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s CAROUSEL – A CONCERT in Sydney and Melbourne this September.



Charismatic West End star Danny Whitehead will be playing the coveted role of Billy Bigelow. Danny most recently starred in the West End production of The Phantom of the Opera at Her Majesty’s Theatre in London’s West End. His previous credits in the UK include the Narrator in Blood Brothers, Enjolras in Les Misérables, as well as Wicked, Sweeney Todd, South Pacific, The Secret Garden and more. His concert credits have seen him perform at some of the UK’s most prestigious venues, including the Royal Albert Hall. This is Danny’s first role in Australia since relocating here last year.



Blake Bowden is also joining this celebrated company, as the naïve and adorably shy fisherman Enoch Snow. Blake recently wowed audiences as Brad and Frank’n’Furter in The Rocky Horror Show, Raoul in The Phantom of the Opera and Elder Price in The Book of Mormon. Helpmann Award winner Kerrie Anne Greenland will play Carrie Pipperidge, Julie’s lively friend and co-worker. Kerrie’s roles include Ellen in Miss Saigon, Eponine in Les Misérables, and Violet in Side Show, among many others.



As the menacing seaman Jigger Craigin will be Andy Conaghan (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Les Misérables, Shrek). Veteran actor Tony Llewellyn-Jones will play the heavenly Starkeeper and Dr Seldon. Llewellyn-Jones has appeared in dozens of plays for the Sydney and Melbourne Theatre Companies as well as the role of Colonel Pickering in My Fair Lady, directed by Dame Julie Andrews. Paula Arundell (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Death of a Salesman) plays the formidable Mrs Mullin. Former Australian Ballet star Jasmin Durham will play Louise.



The talented members of the ensemble include Taao Buchanan, Ben Clark, Andrew Dunne, Dominique Hamilton, Matthew Hearne, Genevieve Kingsford, Conor Neylon, Adele Parkinson, Josh Robson, Greta Sherriff, Alexander Tye, Jasmin Vaughns and Paul Whiteley.



"I’m thrilled to have assembled such an extraordinary group of Australia’s finest theatre stars to bring Rodgers and Hammerstein’s iconic score to life,” said producer Enda Markey. “CAROUSEL holds a special place in the hearts of so many people, and it has been far too long since audiences have had the opportunity to experience it live. I am excited to share the experience of seeing these remarkable performers live and to create an unforgettable event that will rekindle the magic of this iconic show.”



Set in a seaside town in Maine, CAROUSEL follows the love story of Billy Bigelow, a handsome but troubled carousel barker, and Julie Jordan, a young mill worker. This iconic show, receiving a rare staging, has been described by Time magazine as “The Best Musical of the Twentieth Century”.



Since its premiere on Broadway in 1945, CAROUSEL has been praised for its poignant storyline, memorable characters, and unforgettable score which includes timeless hits such as “If I Loved You”, “Soliloquy”, “June Is Bustin’ Out All Over” and “You’ll Never Walk Alone”.



Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II are widely regarded as one of the greatest partnerships in musical theatre history. Together, they created some of the most enduring and beloved musicals, including Oklahoma!, South Pacific, The King and I and The Sound of Music. Their innovative approach revolutionised the genre, earning them numerous awards including Pulitzer Prizes, Tony Awards and Academy Awards.



At the helm of this production of CAROUSEL is Australia’s foremost conductor of musicals, Guy Simpson, with direction by former associate director of Melbourne Theatre Company, Petra Kalive, and choreography by award-winning Irish choreographer Philip Connaughton. The costume design is by Renata Beslik, lighting design is by Gavan Swift and sound design by Tom Brickhill.



Don’t miss this rare opportunity to witness Australia’s favourite stage stars performing this unforgettable masterpiece. Book now to experience CAROUSEL like never before.



Performances will take place on Tuesday 3 September at 7:30pm, Wednesday 4 September at 2:30pm & 7:30pm.

Comments