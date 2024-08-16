Flying Fruit Fly Circus Will Perform BIG SKY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Australia's National Youth Circus, the Flying Fruit Fly Circus will present Big Sky; a breathtaking new circus experience that explores the hopes and dreams of young people living in country towns, at The Cube Wodonga from 29th – 31st August and the Sydney Opera House from 28th September – 5th October.

Kids in regional Australia grow up under a big sky, surrounded by space, allowed to run free. But for some kids growing up in the country can be claustrophobic and limiting.

Directed by the Flying Fruit Fly Circus’ Artistic Director Anni Davey with original music by Biddy Connor, Big Sky unfolds over a single night from sunset to dawn and follows 13 unforgettable characters as they look forward to their futures, show off, get spooked, prank each other and get up to mischief.

Created in collaboration with a talented ensemble of 13 young performers aged 11–18 years from Albury, NSW, the work features stories of regional life, dreams, and aspirations gathered from the Flying Fruit Circus School’s 80 full-time students.

Ensemble member Lucie Mariethoz, 15, says "I just love the atmosphere that's here at the circus, we have one, big loving community and it's great being able to perform, go out and show people what we can do.”

Flying Fruit Fly Circus’ Artistic Director, Anni Davey said, “Big Sky shows off the fantastic skills and individuality of each of the performers as we explore the contradictions of modern youth - their assurance undermined by anxiety, the desire to fit in with the group and yet not sacrifice specialness. After a sold out season in 2023, I am delighted to return to the Sydney Opera House with the world premiere of Big Sky.”

Don’t miss the phenomenal circus skills of the world-renowned Flying Fruit Fly Circus, in a show performed by kids, for kids.

