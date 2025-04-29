EUREKA DAY Comes to Seymour Centre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Experience the infectious hilarity of polarising school politics as Outhouse Theatre Co and Seymour Centre present the hotly anticipated Sydney premiere of Jonathan Spector’s shrewd social satire, Eureka Day at the Reginald Theatre from 29th May to 21st June.

A multi-award-winning smash hit on Broadway, Eureka Day is a “carefully orchestrated symphony of chaos” (Washington Post) that explores the futility of public discourse when ‘trying not to offend’ and our inability to listen to those with whom we disagree.

It's 2018 and Eureka Day, a private primary school in Berkeley, California, is a bastion of progressive ideals: representation, gender identity, social justice. The parents on the Executive Committee value inclusion above all else - until a mumps outbreak forces a rethink of the school’s liberal vaccine policy.

As cases rise and polite debate descends into ideological warfare, the school leadership are forced to confront one of our era’s defining questions: How do you build consensus, when no one can agree on the facts?

Written in 2017 with incredible prescience for the challenging times soon to face the world, Eureka Day is directed by Outhouse Theatre Co’s Artistic Associate Craig Baldwin (Consent, Heroes of the Fourth Turning).

"This play speaks perfectly to our current moment- a bitingly funny, deeply humane exploration of how even the most well-meaning communities can fracture under the weight of competing truths and ideologies. It’s a play for anyone who's ever tried — and struggled — to find common ground,” said Craig Baldwin.

This screamingly funny and wildly topical production features an all-star cast including Jamie Oxenbould (John Frost’s The Odd Couple, Ensemble Theatre’s Midnight Murder at Hamlington Hall), Katrina Retallick (Rodney Rigby & Junkyard Dog Productions’ Come From Away), Deborah An (Sydney Theatre Company’s White Pearl), Christian Charisiou (David Venn Enterprises’ The Wedding Singer: The Musical) and Branden Christine (Old Fitz Theatre’s Cyprus Avenue).

“Seymour Centre has enjoyed a longstanding and highly valued relationship with Outhouse Theatre Co, and we are delighted to partner with them once again on another outstanding, award-winning production. This hilarious take on the politics of political correctness marks Outhouse Theatre’s ninth performance with us, and we are proud to continue supporting their bold and thought-provoking work,” said Seymour Centre Artistic Director, Timothy Jones.

Filled with comic aplomb, Eureka Day’s razor-sharp commentary will leave you laughing and quarrelling in equal measure.

