Drew Gasparini's WE AREN’T KIDS ANYMORE Will Make Australian Premiere in Sydney

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Australian premiere of Drew Gasparini’s “We Aren’t Kids Anymore” will open at The Loading Dock Theatre as part of Qtopia’s 2025 Season from the 14th of August.

Born from an autobiographical spark, this theatrical song cycle has grown into a heartfelt reflection on the deeply human experience of never truly feeling grown up.

Told through five unique voices across age, gender, and generation, the musical explores the complexities of navigating the world at large with a blend of wit, joy, rage, and vulnerability. How do you balance responsibility while chasing a dream? How do you escape rock bottom? And how do you work out what the hell you’re doing with your life?

With raw honesty and captivating music, We Aren’t Kids Anymore reminds us that growing up isn’t about getting it right, it’s about daring to try, again and again (and again).

“I was drawn to ‘We Aren’t Kids Anymore’ initially because of its phenomenal score; filled with warmth and humour and hit song after hit song: no skips. It’s a raw and honest portrayal of the challenges, fears, triumphs and joys that come with growing up and finding your place in the world, and touches on some important issues around addiction and mental health. It’s all about the importance of embracing life, reminding us that despite the challenges, the pursuit of passion is always worthwhile. To be able to champion queer voices in the Australian Premiere of this new work is both empowering and creatively inspiring, especially as part of Qtopia’s 2025 season. ‘We Aren’t Kids Anymore’ is a theatrical song cycle that speaks to anyone forging their creative paths and navigating the world at large, offering empathy and hope to everyone doing the same.” Sarah Campbell - Director, and Co-Founder of The Little Big Theatre Co.

A stellar cast of seven with two onstage swings, including Megan Robinson (ATYP’s Converted), Mo Lovegrove (GWB’s Jagged Little Pill), Sam Hamilton (Ghost Quartet at The Hayes/Antipodes Theatre Co.), Jim Williams (Metropolis at The Hayes), Wolfe Black (Cunard’s Carousel), and debuting Katie Green (WAAPA) and Andrew Topinio.

Last October, The Little Big Theatre Co made a striking debut with Penpals: A New Queer Musical, written by Co-Founder Megan Robinson. The production received critical acclaim for its bold storytelling and emotional complexity, with the Sydney Arts Guide praising it as “complete with local frankness, a complex story told with fearless nuance… a compelling twenty-first century glance at younger love”.