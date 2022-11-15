Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Darren E. Watling Releases New Book LAST CHANCE: A FUTURE APOCALYPSE CAUGHT IN A TRILOGY

Sci-fi fans will be delighted by this experimental book, which is both a novel and an anthology all-in-one, with no shortage of toilet humour.

Nov. 15, 2022  

Darren E. Watling Releases New Book LAST CHANCE: A FUTURE APOCALYPSE CAUGHT IN A TRILOGY

"Last Chance: A Future Apocalypse Caught in a Trilogy" by Darren E. Watling is a quirky look at earth's final hours. The best and brightest are sent to colonize a more stable planet as earth meets its untimely demise. However a Plan B rocket contains a motley crew who could be described as "wildcards" at best. Humanity's survival hangs in the balance in a new world. Sci-fi fans will be delighted by this experimental book, which is both a novel and an anthology all-in-one, with no shortage of toilet humour.

The earth's epilogue was a forgone conclusion. Our World selects seven of the best human beings that man, woman, and others could put their faith in, to ensure human existence, each displaying traits of a master in his/hers/its field. However, not all traits are in the best interest of humankind. Seven hospital patients are placed on a Plan B shuttle. Life was difficult on Earth and a new planet presents new problems. Will the ex-Fruit and Nut Friendly Psychiatric Hospital patients rise to the challenge? Be sure to read this no holds barred apocalyptic tale that satirizes end-of-the-world dramas.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Darren E. Watling is a first time author, whose comedic novel is a touching tribute to his mother who was unable to finish telling this hilarious tale - a well rated short story that turned heads because of its quirky humor and plot twists.

"Last Chance" is now out through Tellwell Publishing (KDP $3.79) and available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Indigo and more.

Amazon.com: "Last Chance: A Future Apocalypse Caught in a Trilogy" - https://a.co/d/7SMJCp1



PACT Announces Sound Out The Street Series Of Free Summer Street Activations Photo
PACT Announces 'Sound Out The Street' Series Of Free Summer Street Activations
PACT Centre for Emerging Artists has announced Sound Out the Street, a new series of free and accessible street activations presented in Erskineville from 23 December 2022 – 30 April 2023.
Spooky Men Will Make Return Sydney Gig Next Month Photo
Spooky Men Will Make Return Sydney Gig Next Month
Australia's most hilarious and harmonious men's vocal group the SPOOKY MEN return to the Sydney scene with a BIG gig this December 8 at Marrickville's Factory Theatre.
Carriageworks Announces 2023 Program With Focus On First Nations Artists and Perspectives Photo
Carriageworks Announces 2023 Program With Focus On First Nations Artists and Perspectives
Carriageworks, one of Australia's most significant contemporary multi-arts organisations, has unveiled a dynamic program for 2023 including world premiere performance works, major large-scale exhibitions, and a strong focus on First Nations artists and perspectives.
Darlinghurst Theatre Company Announces First Programme of 2023 Photo
Darlinghurst Theatre Company Announces First Programme of 2023
Darlinghurst Theatre Company has announced its 2023 program for all who delight in stimulating storytelling and electric entertainment. Expect blockbuster musicals, award-winning plays, form-defying festivals and thought-provoking new work. 

More Hot Stories For You


PACT Announces 'Sound Out The Street' Series Of Free Summer Street ActivationsPACT Announces 'Sound Out The Street' Series Of Free Summer Street Activations
November 15, 2022

PACT Centre for Emerging Artists has announced Sound Out the Street, a new series of free and accessible street activations presented in Erskineville from 23 December 2022 – 30 April 2023.
Spooky Men Will Make Return Sydney Gig Next MonthSpooky Men Will Make Return Sydney Gig Next Month
November 15, 2022

Australia's most hilarious and harmonious men's vocal group the SPOOKY MEN return to the Sydney scene with a BIG gig this December 8 at Marrickville's Factory Theatre.
PENTATONIX: WORLD TOUR To Visit Australia In 2023PENTATONIX: WORLD TOUR To Visit Australia In 2023
November 14, 2022

Live Nation has announced that three-time Grammy-Award winning a cappella group Pentatonix will return to Australia for the Pentatonix: The World Tour in 2023, performing shows in Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne.
Carriageworks Announces 2023 Program With Focus On First Nations Artists and PerspectivesCarriageworks Announces 2023 Program With Focus On First Nations Artists and Perspectives
November 14, 2022

Carriageworks, one of Australia's most significant contemporary multi-arts organisations, has unveiled a dynamic program for 2023 including world premiere performance works, major large-scale exhibitions, and a strong focus on First Nations artists and perspectives.
Darlinghurst Theatre Company Announces First Programme of 2023Darlinghurst Theatre Company Announces First Programme of 2023
November 11, 2022

Darlinghurst Theatre Company has announced its 2023 program for all who delight in stimulating storytelling and electric entertainment. Expect blockbuster musicals, award-winning plays, form-defying festivals and thought-provoking new work. 