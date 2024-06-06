Christina Bianco Returns to the Hayes Theatre This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Internationally acclaimed performer, Christina Bianco, is returning to the Hayes Theatre this month. After a rave-reviewed run at London’s famed Menier Chocolate Factory, Christina is thrilled to return to the Hayes Theatre this month with her award-winning show, In Divine Company.

Inspired by the divine divas of our day, Christina honours their talents as only she can – by channelling their voices through uncanny and hilarious impressions – while also illuminating the path that led her to find her own voice and led her to move from New York to London.

From stage to screen, Bianco’s singular voice and comedic charm have brought audiences around the world to their feet. Her videos have been viewed over 25 million times on YouTube, and she’s been featured on TV shows like The Ellen DeGeneres Show and RuPaul’s Drag Race. Christina has performed her critically acclaimed solo shows across the US and abroad, including two UK tours and extended runs in London, Scotland, South Africa and Australia, performing at venues including the London Palladium and the Sydney Opera House.

Part Barbra Streisand, part Bette Midler, part Tracy Ullman, Bianco’s celebrated concerts are filled with soaring vocals and celebrity impressions that the whole family can enjoy. With music spanning a wide range of styles and eras, Christina and music director Joe Louis Robinson will present dynamic arrangements of classic standards, show-tunes, and beloved pop songs. Don’t miss the chance to be In Divine Company, with Christina Bianco!

Comments