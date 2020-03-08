Casting Announced For SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS at the Sydney Coliseum Theatre

'Dancing with the Stars' Judge Tristan MacManus will play the role of 'The Prince' and one Australia's favourite performers Rhonda Burchmore returns for her second Panto to play 'The Queen'. Young, up and coming performer ANASTASIA FENERI also returns for her seond panto to play 'Snow White'. SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS will this year play exclusively at the all-new Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ from Friday 3 to Sunday 12 July.

When announcing these fabulous performers Bonnie said "I have come close to working with Tristan on several occasions but have never managed to capture him until now. He is an amazing dancer so I am going to enjoy guiding him through the glorious and wonderful Panto experience.

Last time Rhonda appeared as 'Carabosse' in Sleeping Beauty she received rave reviews from the critics and the public. She played the character with nastiness and evil aplenty and yet had the ability to make the audience laugh with her and adore her. Rhonda is one of the most professional multi talented performers I have ever known and had the pleasure to work with."

And finally in casting the coveted role of 'Snow White' Bonnie said "Anastasia is a young talented actress who shone in the role of 'Jill' in last year's Jack & the Beanstalk. When casting this year the only person I wanted was Anastasia. She fits the part perfectly."

Tristan MacManus, Rhonda Burchmore and ANASTASIA FENERI join SIR Cliff Richard (who will be seen on the Magic Mirror); funny man KEV ORKIAN and exciting new talent MAX FULHAM who is making his Panto debut.

BOOKINGS: https://premier.ticketek.com.au/shows/show.aspx'sh=SNOWWHIT20





