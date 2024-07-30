Cast Set For TITANIQUE in Sydney

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The cast has been announced who will set sail aboard the award-winning splash hit TITANIQUE when it makes its Australian premiere exclusively in Sydney at The Grand Electric from 12 September 2024.



The irresistibly funny and irreverent send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic, driven by the songs of pop icon Céline Dion, TITANIQUE has become one of New York’s most sought after tickets. Tickets for the Sydney season are on sale now at titaniquemusical.com.au.



Inserting herself directly in the narrative as Céline Dion is music theatre and cabaret legend Marney McQueen who will share her very short, 90-minute story of her journey on the Titanic. Drew Weston will play the dreamer Jack Dawson opposite Georgina Hopson as the sweet ingenue Rose Dewitt Bukater while Australian stage and screen darling Matt Leeplays Victor Garber. Stephen Anderson also joins the company as Rose’s overbearing mother Ruth, along with Keane Sheppard-Fletcher as Rose’s lover Cal and Abigail Dixon making her professional debut as The ‘Unsinkable’ Molly Brown. Fresh from Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Abu Kebe will play The Iceberg.



Joining them on The Ship of Dreams for this unforgettable camp fantasia are Artemis Alfonzetti, Jo-Anne Jackson, Jenni Little, Trent Owers, Matthew Predny and Tyran Stig.



TITANIQUE’s director Tye Blue said: “I am trembling with anticipation to go launch the very first international production of TITANIQUE in Australia. Over the course of the last few months, the fabulous folks at Michael Cassel's office have helped me assemble a dazzling coterie stacked with true Aussie musical theatre glitterati, and I cannot WAIT to share these mind-blowing stars with the world. The comedy chops - top tier. The VOCALS - GIRL!! Let's just say the Grand Electric may want to re-enforce those rafters ASAP. Sydney is simply not ready. But I am!”



When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar Award-winning blockbuster film Titanic, you get TITANIQUE, off-Broadway’s most award-winning splash hit, which turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical musical fantasia. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion to enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalogue. Sailing on fierce powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as My Heart Will Go On, All By Myself, and To Love You More – backed by the unparalleled energy of a full live band – TITANIQUE is a one-of-a-kind theatrical voyage bursting with nostalgia, heart, and campy chaos.



Co-written by Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli and Tye Blue, TITANIQUE celebrated its off-Broadway premiere in June 2022 at Asylum Theater, starring the musical’s co-authors Mindelle (Sister Act, Netflix’s Special) and Rousouli (Cruel Intentions, Hairspray) as Céline Dion and Jack Dawson.



After several sold-out extensions, the musical transferred to the Daryl Roth Theatre on 20 November, 2022 where it continues to play to packed houses. TITANIQUE became such a hit with audiences that new productions will soon play Toronto, Montreal and London.



Sydney will be TITANIQUE’s exclusive Australian berth through support from the NSW Government via its events agency Destination NSW.



TITANIQUE is directed by Tye Blue (RuPaul’s Drag Race, Rumer Willis’ Over the Love Tour), and choreographed by Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl, Little Shop of Horrors), Orchestrations, Arrangements and Original Music Supervision are by IRNE Award-Winner Nicholas James Connell. Scenic Design for TITANIQUE in Sydney is by Gabriel Hainer Evansohnand Grace Laubacher for Iron Bloom Creative Production; Costume Design is by Alejo Vietti; Original Lighting Design is byPaige Seber with Lighting Design Adapted by Kathy Pineo; Original Sound Design is by Lawrence Schober; with Sound Design Adapted by David Tonion and Hair and Wig Design is by Kylie Clarke.



TITANIQUE’s storied history includes a smash hit live-streamed concert – Titanique: The Maiden Voyage Concert – on the premium streaming service Stellar, on 2 May 2021, which followed sold-out pop-up concert engagements in Los Angeles and New York, earning the show a 2019 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award. TITANIQUE won seven major awards of the 2022-23 theatre season, including three Lucille Lortel Awards (Outstanding Musical, Outstanding Lead Performer: Marla Mindelle, Outstanding Costume Design: Alejo Vietti), the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Musical, Las Culturistas’ Culture Award for Best Indoor Performance, and two Dorian Awards (Outstanding Off-Broadway Production, Outstanding Off-Broadway Performance: Marla Mindelle). The show earned an additional nine award nominations, including two 2023 Drama League Award nominations (Outstanding Musical; Distinguished Performance: Marla Mindelle), two Outer Critics Circle Award nominations (Book of a Musical, Lead Performer: Marla Mindelle), two Lortel Award nominations (Choreography, Featured Performer: John Riddle), and a Drama Desk Award nomination (Book of a Musical).

Comments