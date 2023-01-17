Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CRUEL INTENTIONS Returns to Sydney in February

Performances run Thursday 2nd February – Sunday 12th February.

Jan. 17, 2023  
Riverside Theatres and David Venn Enterprises presents Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical, back by incredible demand after a successful premiere season in 2022, at Riverside Theatres from the 2nd to 12th February.

Based on the Hollywood film, featuring back-to-back '90s songs from The Verve, *NSYNC, Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, No Doubt, Jewel, Placebo and many more, this bittersweet symphony will have audiences singing and dancing in the aisles.

Drawing audiences deep into the manipulative world of Manhattan's most tempting liaisons: Sebastian and Kathryn are seduced by revenge and fuelled by passion. Set out to ravage the virtuous Annette Hargrove and anyone who gets in their way, the siblings find themselves entangled in a web of secrets, temptation, and the cruellest game of all: love.

Featuring stellar performances from Kirby Burgess (The Wedding Singer, Bring It On The Musical), Drew Weston (Grease, Ghost), and Kelsey Halge (Cruel Intentions 2022 season) alongside an incredible ensemble, with direction by Alister Smith (Bring It On The Musical), this upbeat show will transport audiences into the '90s dream quicker than the speed of dial up internet.




Belvoir to Present FEMINAZI for Sydney World Pride Beginning Next Month Photo
Belvoir to Present FEMINAZI for Sydney World Pride Beginning Next Month
Feminazi is the first play programmed for Belvoir 25A's 2023 season as part of Belvoir's Sydney World Pride season. This is a program with independent artists set out to put an unfunded show for $1500 in Belvoir. Feminazi by Laneikka Denne will be performed in the downstairs theatre of Belvoir, while Blessed Union by Maeve Marsden will be performed on the mainstage.
REVIEW: Brilliantly Bizarre, URINETOWN THE MUSICAL Is Better Than It Sounds. Photo
REVIEW: Brilliantly Bizarre, URINETOWN THE MUSICAL Is Better Than It Sounds.
Mark Hollman (Music and Lyrics) and Greg Kotis’ (Book and Lyrics) self-aware, satirical, comedy musical URINETOWN THE MUSICAL opens at Hayes Theatre to roars of laughter as unusual subject matter makes for powerful metaphors for modern life. 
Review: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On NEIGHBOURS Photo
Review: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On NEIGHBOURS
NEIGHBOURS is a contemporary dance work that exhibits the extraordinary movements of Rauf “RubberLegz” Yasit and Brigel Gjoka.
REVIEW: Strut & Frets BLANC DE BLANC ENCORE Opens At Surry Hills Newly Refurbished THE Photo
REVIEW: Strut & Fret's BLANC DE BLANC ENCORE Opens At Surry Hill's Newly Refurbished THE GRAND ELECTRIC.
Strut & Fret brings their wonderful brand of cabaret, circus, and burlesque back to Sydney with a return season of BLANC DE BLANC ENCORE, updated for the newly refurbished cabaret venue The Grand Electric. 

