CHRISTMAS ACTUALLY Comes to the Sydney Coliseum Theatre

The performance is on Saturday 21 December at 7.30pm.

By: Oct. 31, 2024
After a hugely successful season at Sydney Opera House last year Australian music theatre sweethearts Libby O’Donovan OAM, Andy Cook, Alisha Todd and Tim Carroll unite to deliver Christmas Actually for one show only at Sydney Coliseum Theatre on Saturday 21 December.

Performing all the hits from the beloved holiday classic movie Love Actually, all wrapped up with bucketloads of comedy and charm this show will be the festive event of the year.

Relive the magic musical moments from your favourite festive film including hit songs by Mariah Carey, Joni Mitchell, Eva Cassidy, Kelly Clarkson, The Beach Boys and the Beatles, brought to life by a rockstar band and superstar vocalists.

Bursting with nativity lobsters, cinnamon sticks and endless fun, Christmas Actually is the ultimate silly-season starter.




