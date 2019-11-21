Bonnie Lythgoe & SNOW WHITE Heading To Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ

Director and Producer, Bonnie Lythgoe is thrilled to announce that after six wonderful years at the State Theatre, the 2020 production of SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS - the musical spectacular will come to life at the brand-new Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ with a limited season from Friday 3 July 2020.

Announcing the move from the iconic State Theatre in Sydney, Bonnie said "I am excited to bring the magic of panto to this incredible new venue, which I believe will become one of Australia's most important live performance spaces. Bonnie went on to say, "I am of course going to miss my family at the iconic State Theatre in Sydney; however, I have no doubt that in time, we will return".

Snow White was the first panto produced and directed by Bonnie Lythgoe in Australia, and starred Magda Szubanski, Jimmy Rees, Sir Cliff Richard and Kyle Sandilands. Notably, in her first leading role, Erin Clare (soon to star in Nine to Five) played Snow White, before heading into the wonderful career she now enjoys.

The 2020 production of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at Sydney Coliseum Theatre will once again see the iconic SIR Cliff Richard reprise his pre-recorded on-screen role as the Magic Mirror. Australia's favourite funny man KEV ORKIAN returns once more to play his much-loved comedy role.

More cast announcements will soon be revealed.

www.ozpanto.com

VENUE: Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ, 55 Sherbrooke St, Rooty Hill

DATES: From Friday 3 July

PRICES: Tickets from $49 to $109; Family tickets from $219 to $299

BOOKINGS: https://premier.ticketek.com.au/shows/show.aspx'sh=SNOWWHIT20





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories

More Hot Stories For You