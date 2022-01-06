BWW REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On THE LITTLE PRINCE

Wednesday 5th January 2022, 7:00 pm, The Sydney Coliseum, West HQ, Rooty Hill

THE LITTLE PRINCE brings joy and wonderment as we return to experience live performances.

The book, The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, is the inspiration for director Anne Tournie to create this wonderous piece of theatre. Tournie in this work, explores the emotions that the story generated for her when she first discovered the book. Using her expertise, skills and experience, she presents a layered interpretation that is a visual feast.

The Little Prince played by Lionel Zalachas, takes the aviator, Aurelien Bednarek/narrator, Chris Mouron, on an adventure, speaking of his journeys through the solar system. These stories explore the themes of friendship, love, loss, loneliness with the desire to see beyond the face value of things.

The Narrator and the Little Prince encounter the Rose, the King, the Fox, the Drunkard, the Lamplighter, the Snake, the Businessman, the Vain Man and the Switchman, played by Laurisee Sulty, Dylan Barone, Andre Kamienski, Marcin Janiak, Srilata Ray, Antony Cesar, Adrien Picaut, Joan Bertrand and Marie Menuge. The skill, expertise and finesse of this cast is a joy to behold.

Zalachas brings energy, athleticism to the role and embodies Tournie's vision for the Little Prince. It's sublime to watch his performance. To see the Little Prince give a more in depth response to his encounters would be beneficial to the audience. Especially for those that are not familiar with the novella.

Co- Director, Chris Mouron, and their Libretto Adaption is performed with passion, enthusiasm, and gusto. The adapted words are projected in an unobtrusive way allowing the audience to gain a complete grasp of the storytelling.

Composer, Terry Tuck, has expertly created the music that sets the tone. It beautifully encapsulates the emotional moments and takes the audience on this impassioned journey.

Tournie has superbly combined the elements of choreography, music, projections and acrobatics to create a beautiful, sophisticated, engaging and superb theatre experience. I have never seen acrobatics so perfectly intwined into the narrative of the performance. Those choices are magical. Tournie has expertly synthesized all of the performance ingredients that create many emotional and beguiling scenes.

In these times of restricted travel, you can now grasp a taste of Broadway. This production is presented by the Broadway Entertainment Group and they are continuing this tour on their way to New York.

This superb work was at the Sydney Opera house in May 2021. It is now at the Sydney Coliseum in Rooty Hill, until January 23. This venue is beautifully designed and a joy to visit. I especially appreciate that the theatre auditorium has raked seating allowing you to clearly see over the heads in front.

There were some very young audience members who became restless at times, I believe this is due to the sophistication of the piece but with this in mind it is a spectacle for many to enjoy.

If you love the novella or the notion of seeing with the heart, I highly recommend you and your loved ones catch this wonderful interpretation of The Little Prince.

Photo Credit: Prudence Upton