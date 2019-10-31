BWW REVIEW: Australian Performers Come Together To Support Their Own In HIGH STANDARDS: THE WORLD'S GREATEST , A Gala Benefit In Support Of The Actors Benevolent Fund NSW

Monday 28th October 2019, 7:30pm, City Recital Hall

HIGH STANDARDS: THE WORLD'S GREATEST SONGBOOK REIMAGINED brings together Australian singers from musical theatre, pop and jazz disciplines for a one night only concert in aide of The Actors Benevolent Fund NSW. Produced by Michael Falzon, Fraser Orford and Catherine Alcorn (Associate Producer), this event, which will hopefully become an annual event, is a celebration of how supportive the arts industry is of its own whilst also serving to raise awareness of The Actors Benevolent Fund NSW with audiences that may not necessarily be part of the industry.

The Actors Benevolent Fund NSW was established in 1944 to provide assistance to the families of servicemen and women killed in war and also help those that returned from war, particularly those that were injured or incapacitated in service. Many Sydney audiences may be familiar with the Fund's annual "Bucketing" collections, one of which has recently occurred during October, but other funds come in the form of donations from others in the industry, portions of ticket sales, bequeaths and special events. The fund continues to provide support to entertainment professionals through compassionate and confidential support to assist them maintain their health, dignity and ability to work. www.actorsbenevolentfund.org.au

Performing a range of classic jazz standards, the lineup for HIGH STANDARDS: THE WORLD'S GREATEST SONGBOOK REIMAGINED comprised of

-Tom Burlinson - Film, TV and stage performer most recently seen as Billy Flynn in CHICAGO

-David Campbell - Musical Theatre Performer, Singer and TV presenter who can be seen daily on the Nine Network and is in the process of touring his new CD BACK IN THE SWING.

-Kate Ceberano - Pop, Soul, Jazz and Musical theatre performer who was most recently on Network 10's THE MASKED SINGER

-Alinta Chidzey - jazz singer and songwriter and musical theatre performer who was most recently seen as Velma in CHICAGO

-Rodger Corser- TV, musical theatre and cover band vocalist who was most recently seen on 9 Network's DOCTOR DOCTOR

-Tania Doko- of Bachelor Girl pop duo fame who was part of the line up of Australian Women in HEAR ME ROAR at Sydney Opera House

-Michael Falzon - musical theatre and jazz rock singer who was also a founding member of Jazz group SWING ON THIS. His last musical theatre appearance was as Magaldi in Opera Australia's revival of EVITA and was forced to withdraw from SWEENEY TODD due to ill health which was later diagnosed as cancer.

-iOTA - New Zealand Australian singer songwriter and actor who has created works like SMOKE & MIRRORS and B-GIRL.

- Luke Kennedy - musical theatre performer who rose to mainstream popularity through THE VOICE and is also a founding member of SWING ON THIS

-Matt Lee - another founding member of SWING ON THIS and has been a TV Judge on SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE

- Ben Mingay - TV actor, singer and founding member of SWING ON THIS who will soon be seen as Shrek in SHREK THE MUSICAL

- ZAHRA NEWMAN - Musical and drama theatre actor who was recently seen as Nasalungi in BOOK OF MORMON, Maggie in CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF, and one of eleven Fanny Brice's in Mitchell Butel's FUNNY GIRL

- Emma Pask - Jazz vocalist who has collaborated with many artists and orchestras

- Catherine Alcorn - Cabaret performer recently seen as Bette in THE DIVINE MISS BETTE

- Jane Cho - Violinist

-Tony Barry - Film and TV actor who shared his story on his relationship with the Actors Benevolent Fund NSW

The performers were supported by a 6 piece band comprising Nick Southcott (Piano/Musical Director), Max Alduca (Bass), Jamie Castrisos (Drums), Tim Crow (Trumpet), Graham Jesse (Reeds) and Ellie Shearer (Trombone).

While this was a one night only production, hopefully it will have the support of industry and patrons alike to enable the show to become an annual event to help raise funds.





