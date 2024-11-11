A (VERY) MUSICAL CHRISTMAS Comes to Sydney This Holiday Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Michael Cassel Group is inviting people to experience A (VERY) MUSICAL CHRISTMAS, an enchanting celebration set for this December! Taking place on the stage of Hamilton, this intimate and elegant production showcases Australia’s brightest musical theatre stars, who will bring your favourite carols and Christmas classics to life in a way you’ve never seen before.

Prepare for a musical journey that will fill your heart with joy and your spirit with cheer. A (VERY) MUSICAL CHRISTMASpromises to be a mesmerising feast for the senses with breathtaking performances that capture the magic of the season.

In recognition of the challenges that the holiday season can bring, Michael Cassel Group is proud to announce that A (VERY) MUSICAL CHRISTMAS will be staged in support of Beyond Blue, the national anxiety and depression initiative. At a time that can be difficult for many, this important partnership will remind Australians about Beyond Blue’s free mental health and wellbeing supports, which are accessible 24/7, right around Australia.

Tickets to attend the recording of the live event will go on sale today, with all proceeds benefiting Beyond Blue. Hosted by ABC Classic’s Megan Burslem and ABC NEWS presenter Jeremy Fernandez, audiences can look forward to stunning performances from a stellar line-up including Eddie Perfect, Cody Simpson, Casey Donovan, Justine Clark, Tim Draxl, Jason Arrow, Marney McQueen, Keiynan Lonsdale, Elise McCann, Beau Woodbridge, Akina Edmonds, Drew Weston, Vidya Makan, Seann Miley Moore, Ruva Ngwenya, Erin Clare, Lorinda May Merrypor and more to be announced as well as cast members of HAMILTON, TITANIQUE and DEAR EVAN HANSEN, promising a magical experience for all.

