REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On YULDEA

By: Jun. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
THE REST IS HISTORY: LIVE Will Embark on Australian Tour Photo 2 THE REST IS HISTORY: LIVE Will Embark on Australian Tour
TEENAGE DICK Comes to the Flight Path Theatre Photo 3 TEENAGE DICK Comes to the Flight Path Theatre
REVIEW: Wong Shee Ping's Insightful And Comical Fable THE POISON OF POLYGAMY Draws On 19th Photo 4 REVIEW: Wong Shee Ping's Insightful And Comical Fable THE POISON OF POLYGAMY Draws On 19th Chinese Culture To Provide A Message For Modern Australia

REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On YULDEA

Thursday 15th June 7:30pm 2023, Drama Theatre, Sydney Opera House

YULDEA is a dance work that explores the history and heritage of Yooldil Kapi and the traditional lands of the Kokatha people.

A powerful, contemporary production that excels in design and choreography.

 Yooldil Kapi, a permanent waterhole is one of the most important Aboriginal sites in Australia. The colonial explorers and settlers recognised its value and used it for the creation of the Trans-Australian railway. For the people of this land, this was a point of first contact and a dramatic change to their existence. People were forced to leave their ancestral homes.

REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On YULDEA

Francis Rings, Artistic Director and choreographer, brings the story of her clan to life with passionate dancers in this visual feast.

The four-act work moves from the clan observing the ritual of sky lore to the importance of Kapi (water). Next is the rule imposed by colonialists and the construction of the Steel Snake. This train has an eternal and life changing effect on the peoples of this land.

The Government’s choice to begin atomic testing at Maralinga is a further destructive strike.

The final act imparts the importance of kinship, family, country and the value of customs and lore.

REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On YULDEA
Kiarn Doyle

The first act, Supernova, is a representation of the Anangu clan and their traditions. The dance moves are of a usual contemporary nature. This sequence was one of storytelling and the dancers seemed connected to the choreography rather than the spirit. It felt rushed, basic with a few faltered steps and a couple of poses hard to hold.

The acts that follow were of an impressive execution. When, Empire, act 3 ensued the passion and emotion elevated the work to another level. With inventive and creative moves, the following sequences were powerful and emotive.

REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On YULDEA
esse Murray, Kiarn Doyle, Bradley Smith, James Boyd & Rikki Mason

The dancers, Rikki Mason, Ryan Pearson, Lillian Banks, Bradley Smith, Kiarn Doyle, Maddison Paluch, Daniel Mateo, Emily Flannery, Janaya Lamb, Jesse Murray, James Boyd, Chantelle Lee Lockhart, Amberlilly Gordon, and Lucy May form a strong and passionate ensemble.

Rings deftly creates moving moments for this group with state-of-the-art choreography that connects.

She has beautifully combined the dancers, with impressive effect, to the staging and lighting.

REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On YULDEA

Elizabeth Gadsby set and Karen Norris’ lighting is stunning. This innovative set is a game changer. Pure theatre.

The semi-circle forest of long black tubes is visually magnificent and transforms to enhance the various scenarios. Norris lights the dancers beautifully but has obviously worked in conjunction with Gadsby. The exquisite visuals are due to the combination of lighting with the set design. Utterly impressive.

REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On YULDEA

Composer Leon Rodgers has created the perfect soundscapes. His work is haunting, emotive, dynamic and engaging. The final act, Ooldea Spirit, is beautifully emotive and joyous and I assumed is accompanied by guest composers Electric Fields. Their music is delightfully symbiotic.

To add to this glorious mix is Jennifer Erwin’s costumes. Imaginative and ingenious gear that adorns the performers while supporting their work. Her designs are another impressive visual element that contributes to make YULDEA outstanding.

What a joy to see Bangarra bring awareness and understanding of the indigenous culture in such a sublime, magnificent and engaging production.

Photography Daniel Boud

REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On YULDEA
Rikki Mason_

REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On YULDEA

REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On YULDEA
Amberlilly Gordon & Kiarn Doyle_



RELATED STORIES - Australia - Sydney

1
Australian Premiere of JELLYFISH is Now Playing at New Theatre Photo
Australian Premiere of JELLYFISH is Now Playing at New Theatre

This radical, humorous and heartfelt love story with a difference, a tender exploration of what living with disability really entails, is currently playing at New Theatre until 1 July, and audiences are loving it!

2
Campbelltown Arts Centre Premieres Original Work by Genre-Defying Theatre Artist Candy Bow Photo
Campbelltown Arts Centre Premieres Original Work by Genre-Defying Theatre Artist Candy Bowers

Campbelltown Arts Centre (C-A-C) will present ‘Sweet Mama’, the new music theatre work by award-winning actor, playwright and director Candy Bowers. Renowned for her radical and visually stunning body of work, ‘Sweet Mama’ sees Bowers throw down on a subject that is close to her heart: eradicating Type 2 diabetes.

3
DARLO BIG NIGHT Debuts in Sydney Photo
DARLO BIG NIGHT Debuts in Sydney

Sydney, are you ready to paint the town rainbow? To celebrate the end of Pride Month on Friday 30 June, Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras and Darlinghurst Business Partnership launch Darlo Big Night Out, an initiative to encourage the local community to come out, celebrate and support the local ‘Gaybourhood’.

4
Barrie Kosky Will Appear in Conversation With STC Artistic Director Kip Williams Photo
Barrie Kosky Will Appear in Conversation With STC Artistic Director Kip Williams

Experience two of Australia’s most influential theatre-makers 'in conversation' at an intimate, one night event, hosted by Sydney Theatre Company on Tuesday 27 June. 

From This Author - Jade Kops

Jade is an Aviation Safety Training Instructor with a love of Theatre, Cabaret, Musical Theatre, and music and is a committed advocate for the live performing arts industry in Sydney and Australia. Si... (read more about this author)

REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On YULDEA REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On YULDEA
REVIEW: Wong Shee Ping's Insightful And Comical Fable THE POISON OF POLYGAMY Draws On 19th Chinese Culture To Provide A Message For Modern AustraliaREVIEW: Wong Shee Ping's Insightful And Comical Fable THE POISON OF POLYGAMY Draws On 19th Chinese Culture To Provide A Message For Modern Australia
REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On WONDERFULLY TERRIBLE THINGS REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On WONDERFULLY TERRIBLE THINGS
REVIEW: DRIFTWOOD THE MUSICAL Puts Eva de Jong-Duldig's Memoir About Her Australian Jewish Family's Journey Across The World On StageREVIEW: DRIFTWOOD THE MUSICAL Puts Eva de Jong-Duldig's Memoir About Her Australian Jewish Family's Journey Across The World On Stage

Videos

Video: All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions Video Video: All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards Video
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer Video
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer
View all Videos

Australia - Sydney SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Consent
Seymour Centre (6/01-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rabbits on a Red Planet
Flight Path Theatre (7/06-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sydney International Piano Competition – Preliminaries and Semi Finals
Sydney Conservatorium of Music (7/05-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Tap Pack
Sydney Opera House (7/20-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Aida
Joan Sutherland Theatre (6/19-7/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Importance of Being Earnest
Roslyn Packer Theatre (9/05-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Spiegeltent Wollongong
Wollongong Arts Precinct (6/07-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peter and the Wolf Children’s Orchestral Concert
Petersham Town Hall (7/22-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Driftwood The Musical
Eternity Playhouse, 39 Burton St, Darlinghurst NSW 2010 (6/07-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Poison of Polygamy
Wharf 1 Theatre (6/08-7/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You