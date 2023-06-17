REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On YULDEA

Thursday 15th June 7:30pm 2023, Drama Theatre, Sydney Opera House

YULDEA is a dance work that explores the history and heritage of Yooldil Kapi and the traditional lands of the Kokatha people.

A powerful, contemporary production that excels in design and choreography.

Yooldil Kapi, a permanent waterhole is one of the most important Aboriginal sites in Australia. The colonial explorers and settlers recognised its value and used it for the creation of the Trans-Australian railway. For the people of this land, this was a point of first contact and a dramatic change to their existence. People were forced to leave their ancestral homes.

Francis Rings, Artistic Director and choreographer, brings the story of her clan to life with passionate dancers in this visual feast.

The four-act work moves from the clan observing the ritual of sky lore to the importance of Kapi (water). Next is the rule imposed by colonialists and the construction of the Steel Snake. This train has an eternal and life changing effect on the peoples of this land.

The Government’s choice to begin atomic testing at Maralinga is a further destructive strike.

The final act imparts the importance of kinship, family, country and the value of customs and lore.

Kiarn Doyle

The first act, Supernova, is a representation of the Anangu clan and their traditions. The dance moves are of a usual contemporary nature. This sequence was one of storytelling and the dancers seemed connected to the choreography rather than the spirit. It felt rushed, basic with a few faltered steps and a couple of poses hard to hold.

The acts that follow were of an impressive execution. When, Empire, act 3 ensued the passion and emotion elevated the work to another level. With inventive and creative moves, the following sequences were powerful and emotive.

esse Murray, Kiarn Doyle, Bradley Smith, James Boyd & Rikki Mason

The dancers, Rikki Mason, Ryan Pearson, Lillian Banks, Bradley Smith, Kiarn Doyle, Maddison Paluch, Daniel Mateo, Emily Flannery, Janaya Lamb, Jesse Murray, James Boyd, Chantelle Lee Lockhart, Amberlilly Gordon, and Lucy May form a strong and passionate ensemble.

Rings deftly creates moving moments for this group with state-of-the-art choreography that connects.

She has beautifully combined the dancers, with impressive effect, to the staging and lighting.

Elizabeth Gadsby set and Karen Norris’ lighting is stunning. This innovative set is a game changer. Pure theatre.

The semi-circle forest of long black tubes is visually magnificent and transforms to enhance the various scenarios. Norris lights the dancers beautifully but has obviously worked in conjunction with Gadsby. The exquisite visuals are due to the combination of lighting with the set design. Utterly impressive.

Composer Leon Rodgers has created the perfect soundscapes. His work is haunting, emotive, dynamic and engaging. The final act, Ooldea Spirit, is beautifully emotive and joyous and I assumed is accompanied by guest composers Electric Fields. Their music is delightfully symbiotic.

To add to this glorious mix is Jennifer Erwin’s costumes. Imaginative and ingenious gear that adorns the performers while supporting their work. Her designs are another impressive visual element that contributes to make YULDEA outstanding.

What a joy to see Bangarra bring awareness and understanding of the indigenous culture in such a sublime, magnificent and engaging production.

Photography Daniel Boud

Rikki Mason_