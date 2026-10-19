WEST SIDE STORY Will Come to Theater Basel

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Theater Basel in Basel, Switzerland, will present Leonard Bernstein’s “West Side Story” beginning Oct. 23, with performances scheduled through April 25, 2027, on the theater’s Main Stage. The production is directed by Barrie Kosky and choreographed by Otto Pichler, and was originally created for Komische Oper Berlin.

The musical features a book by Arthur Laurents, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a concept by Jerome Robbins. The German-language production will include English surtitles and has a running time of approximately two hours and 30 minutes, including an intermission. The theater recommends the production for audiences ages 12 and older.

The cast features Jan-Philipp Rekeszus as Tony, Samantha Hargreaves as Maria, Kyra Sorce and Azzurra Adinolfi as Anita on alternating dates, Bart Aerts as Riff, Máté Gyenei as Bernardo, Alessio Urzetta as Chino, Steven Armin Novak as Action, Salvatore Marchione as A-Rab, Alexander Hallas as Baby John, Giuseppe Bencivenga as Snowboy and Luca Boscolo as Big Deal. The ensemble also includes Shane Dickson, Duncan W. Saul, Yumio Chanoki, Sophie Melem, Chiara Viscido, Eileen Sally Nef, Alice Piccirilli, Alicia Lehmann, Nina Walker, Alina Mettler and Romy Neumann.

Thomas Wise serves as musical director, with Tamara Heimbrock overseeing the revival staging and Silvano Marraffa leading the revival choreography. Barrie Kosky designed the set, Thibaut Welchlin designed the costumes and Franck Evin is the lighting designer. Michael Clark leads the chorus, with Johanna Wall and Benjamin Wäntig credited for dramaturgy.

“West Side Story” transposes William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” to New York City in the 1950s, where rival street gangs, the Jets and the Sharks, are locked in a conflict that threatens the relationship between Tony and Maria. The musical includes songs such as “Tonight,” “America,” “Maria” and “Somewhere.”

Following its Oct. 23 premiere, performances are scheduled on multiple dates through April 25, 2027. Upcoming performances include Oct. 25 and 29, Nov. 6, 8, 20 and 28, and Dec. 18, 21 and 28. Performance times vary by date.

Tickets are available through Theater Basel’s official website, with prices varying by performance and seating category. Published prices range from 30 to 185 Swiss francs for the Oct. 23 premiere, with other performances offering tickets from approximately 68 francs to 163 francs, depending on the date and seat. A 30-minute introduction is offered before selected performances.

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