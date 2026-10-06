Ballet Zurich Will Perform A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

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Ballet Zurich will present the world premiere of Cathy Marston’s new production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream beginning Oct. 11 at Opernhaus Zürich in Zurich, Switzerland. The ballet, based on William Shakespeare’s comedy, features music by Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy and Gabriel Prokofiev and will run through July 3, 2027.

The production follows Shakespeare’s story of love and transformation, including the intertwined relationships of the four young lovers and the fairy world surrounding them. Marston and designer Richard Hudson set the production in an aging, abandoned fairground. Mendelssohn’s music is combined with Prokofiev’s “Concerto for Turntables and Orchestra No. 1,” with British DJ and musician Mr. Switch performing live onstage as part of the musical concept.

Marston serves as choreographer and director, with Cathy Marston and Michael Küster credited for dramaturgy. Edward Kemp is the writer, Richard Hudson is responsible for sets and costumes, Martin Gebhardt is the lighting designer and Robert Houssart serves as musical director and conductor. The production features the Ballet Zurich and Orchestra of the Zurich Opera House.

The cast features Brandon Lawrence as Oberon, Ayaha Tsunaki as Titania, Lucas van Rensburg as Puck, Mia Heathcote as Hermia, Charles-Louis Yoshiyama as Lysander, Max Richter as Helena, Chandler Dalton as Demetrius and Yun-Su Park as Zettel. Mr. Switch, the stage name of British DJ Anthony Culverwell, performs live as DJ.

Culverwell is a four-time DMC World DJ Champion and has performed Gabriel Prokofiev’s “Concerto for Turntables” more than 70 times in 20 countries. He was the first DJ to perform at the BBC Proms in 2011, where he appeared as a soloist in the concerto.

The ballet will receive its premiere Sunday, Oct. 11, at 6 p.m. Additional October performances are scheduled for Oct. 16 at 7 p.m., Oct. 18 at 8 p.m., Oct. 25 at 8 p.m., Oct. 28 and 29 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. November performances are scheduled for Nov. 12 at 8 p.m., Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. Further performances are scheduled in June and July 2027.

An introduction to the production is offered 45 minutes before each performance. The July 3, 2027, performance will also be broadcast live to Sechseläutenplatz as part of Opernhaus Zürich’s “Opernhaus für alle” program.

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