Review: SISYFOS I VARDAGSRUMMET at Kulturhuset Stadsteatern

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*Sisyfos i vardagen* (Sisyphus in Everyday Life) marks the Swedish debut of the Finland-Swedish playwright and director Akse Pettersson. The myth of Sisyphus—forever hauling a massive boulder up a mountain—symbolizes the toil, tribulations, and struggles of daily life. Here, in the living room, the people are weighed down not by a single large stone but by a multitude of small ones—orange ping-pong balls—that spill out whenever ceiling hatches and cupboards are opened. These represent the problems endlessly dwelled upon by the five individuals in the room. The five nameless, anonymous characters are convincingly portrayed by Bahador Foladi, Robert Fux, Joonas Heikkinen, Lisette T. Pagler, and Matilda Ragnerstam.

Photo: Sören Vilks

There are no clear-cut relationships between the characters; instead, they drift in and out of moments and situations that trigger emotions, which then escalate to extreme proportions. There is the guy who comes home and launches into a long tirade that—seemingly out of nowhere—ends with the conclusion that they should probably separate. There is the girl who won’t stop talking after everyone else has gone to bed, while the frustration of those needing sleep mounts and mounts. One of them decides to try doing things differently—breaking with routine—and the situation spirals completely out of control.

Photo: Sören Vilks

The situations are widely relatable, and most people will likely recognize the reactions from their own lives—even if they haven't reacted that way themselves over some "trifle," they have surely seen others do so at home or at work. There are moments that elicit a laugh of recognition, but all too often the situation is stretched a bit too far, causing the humor to get lost. The message has already been conveyed, and the play would benefit from being tightened up a little.

Between certain scenes, a psychedelic, headache-inducing instrumental track plays; it adds nothing to the performance other than a sense of stress—like a constant, loud buzzing in the head—though perhaps that is the intention.

In the final scene, a gigantic orange ball is rolled out, signaling that even if one manages to handle the small, everyday problems, there are always even greater issues looming outside that are beyond one's capacity to manage.

Although there are a few laughs here and there, the serious tone prevails in the end. It is a play that is more thought-provoking than entertaining.

Photo: Annette Stolt

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