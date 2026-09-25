Review: GREASE at Rondo
Runs between 25th of September till 31st of January 2026
Few people have likely missed the 1978 film starring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta as Sandy and Danny. It is packed with songs that most people can sing along to, and it is a great choice to keep the songs in English while performing the dialogue in Swedish for this modernized version. Klas Wiljergård’s translation is both fresh and fun.
It is wonderful to return to Rydell High, where Sandy (Lovisa Bengtsson) and Danny (Anton Ewald) reunite after their summer romance at the beach.
Lovisa Bengtsson, fresh from a world tour with Zara Larsson, is absolutely radiant as Sandy and delivers the yearning "Hopelessly Devoted to You" with aplomb. Anton Ewald captures the perfect vibe for Danny—a decent guy who nonetheless acts tougher than he really is when around his buddies in the T-Birds.
The choreography by Jenny Widegren and Felicia Loveflo stylishly blends 1950s flair with a modern touch—seen, for instance, in "Grease Lightning," led by Nils Reinholtz (Kenickie). Nils once again demonstrates what a consummate musical theatre performer he is.
The number where the refresh is most noticeable is arguably that of the "Teenage Angel" (Boris René)—clad in a glittering silver suit and having ditched the angel wings, he begins in a traditional style but switches gears towards the end, to the cheers of the audience.
Anna Mannheimer is absolutely spot-on as the principal of Rydell Hyde. She delivers her lines with a perfect, nuanced touch—sharp and firm. This is where Wiljergård’s translation really shines.
Impressive, large-scale ensemble numbers that make excellent use of Rondo’s wide stage. However, a bit more rake in the stalls would have been desirable; it is needed to ensure a good view when sitting further back than the middle rows.
A fresh, modernized *Grease* that suits the relatively young cast just as well as it does die-hard *Grease* fans and younger, first-time musical-goers.
*Grease* runs until January 31, 2027.
Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search?
Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Nisse Hallberg - 8 år senare
Sara kulturhus Scen 2 (11/05-11/05)
|
Hjälp! Jag blir äldre!
Lunds Stadsteater (10/30-10/30)
|
Star Wars: A New Hope Live in Concert
Stockholm Waterfront (3/27-3/27)
|
Scener ur ett äktenskap enligt 123 Schtunk
Kungsbacka Teater (10/14-10/14)
|
Sagan om ringen, Hobbit och Maktens ringar - livekonsert
Forum Oskarshamn (3/09-3/09)
|
Hör här! (Försöker göra livepodd)
SCALATEATERN (4/16-4/16)
|
Hjälp! Jag blir äldre!
SCALATEATERN (9/25-9/25)
|
TROLLKARLEN FRÅN OZ
SUNDSTAAULAN (3/07-3/07)
|
Storseans med Martin Ohlson
Kungsbacka Teater (10/17-10/17)
|
Outlander in Concert
Filadelfia Convention Center (3/03-3/03)
Reader Reviews
To post a comment, you must register and login.