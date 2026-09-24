Review: TORKA ALDRIG TåRAR UTAN HANDSKAR at Göta Lejon
True musical magic and brilliants
The musical is based on Jonas Gardell’s book *Don’t Ever Wipe Tears Without Gloves* (*Torka aldrig tårar utan handskar*), published in 2012 and adapted into a TV series that same year.
Nineteen-year-old Rasmus (Valdemar Wahlbeck) leaves his narrow-minded hometown and moves to Stockholm in the 1980s. There, he meets Paul (Ola Salo), who takes him under his wing. During a glittering Christmas Eve celebration at Paul’s place, Rasmus meets Benjamin (Martin Stokke Mathiesen), and the two fall in love. Benjamin is a Jehovah’s Witness; when his parents discover he is gay, they cut ties with him in an emotionally charged scene. Rasmus, Paul, and their other friends become his new family—a warm community that seizes every opportunity to celebrate life
The 1980s was a time when gay people demonstrated and manned the barricades, and—in a nod to *Les Misérables*—there is a powerful scene featuring the ensemble and Paul, in which he waves a large red flag.
Yet, all the while, the devastating AIDS epidemic looms in the background, and the friends fall ill and pass away one by one.
When the friends die, their families choose to cite a different cause of death and deny their sexual orientation, wishing to avoid the stigma. These are powerful, moving scenes.
The production is brilliantly cast. Ola Salo is in his element as Paul; it feels as though the role was written specifically for him. This is Ola Salo’s finest work in a musical. Valdemar Wahlbeck (Rasmus) and Martin Stokke Mathisen (Benjamin) are outstanding, and the air crackles with their emotions—a blend of love and pain. Their youthful naivety, zest for life, and romantic bliss fade as the disease progresses, yet their love endures. It is a fragile, vulnerable portrayal that leaves not a dry eye in the house.
Martin Stokke Mathisen is the most brilliant musical theatre star of his generation, bringing deep emotional immersion to every scene and a powerful voice that gives you goosebumps during the show's most intense songs.
Jonas Gardell wrote the script and lyrics, while Fredrik Kempe composed the music. The score ranges from upbeat pop tunes and rock-infused tracks to quiet, tender ballads and powerful, sweeping ballads that take your breath away.
Kempe’s magnificent music spans the full emotional spectrum—joy, happiness, passion, doubt, pain, and sorrow.
Combined with Gardell’s lyrics, it creates brilliant musical magic that stirs up a storm of emotions and speaks directly to the heart. It is a musical that is dark yet incredibly joyful and beautiful. Without a doubt, a new Swedish musical classic has been born.
*Torka aldrig tårar* (Don’t Ever Wipe Tears Without Gloves) is a story of our recent history that must not be forgotten. This fantastic musical adaptation is set to be performed on stages across Sweden and will hopefully reach international audiences as well.
Tickets were nearly sold out even before the premiere, and the run has currently been extended until March 6. However, I wouldn't be surprised if it continues even longer.
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