Review: MR DYNAMITE - THE MAN BEHIND THE NOBLE PRIZE at Ö2 Scenkonst Södermalm
The production runs through 15th of November
*Mr Dynamite* is an original musical about Alfred Nobel, created by Andreas Boonstra (script and lyrics) and Jan-Erik Sääf (music and lyrics).
The first act opens in Paris, four months after the death of Alfred Nobel (played by Jonas Nerbes), as a decision is being made regarding which country—France or Sweden—will handle the administration of his will. The story then flashes back in time, offering insight into Alfred’s father and how he shaped the interest Alfred and his younger brother Emil (Benjamin Bruchfeld) shared in chemical experiments with explosive oils like nitroglycerin—experiments aimed at discovering a safe, controllable mixture: dynamite.
Photo Jonatan Nettréus
In the second act, we get to know Alfred better during his years in Paris, with a greater focus on his private life. Names such as Victor Hugo, Anders Zorn, and Claude Monet—figures with whom he socialized—are dropped. Alfred never married, but he had a special relationship with the pacifist Bertha von Suttner (Janna Yngwe), who inspired him to establish the peace prize.
Photo Jonatan Nettréus
It creates a paradox that the man who invented dynamite viewed it as a sure path to peace, yet saw his invention used for purposes beyond his control—much like the monster in Mary Shelley’s *Frankenstein*.
In the final scene, he writes his will, weaving the opening scene together with the conclusion; however, the contents and purpose of the will—as well as its future significance—remain unclear.
Overall, I enjoyed the music performed by Janna Yngwe, Karolina Weber Ekdahl, and Anders Holtz. For the most part, the music set the mood, ranging from the cheerful, hand-clapping "Nitroglycerin" song to more dramatic pieces with an ominous tone. Janna Yngwe also truly impressed with her fantastic voice and her deep immersion in the role of Bertha.
Photo Jonatan Nettréus
Mr Dynamite is a musical that offers entertainment and a dose of general knowledge. It is a perfect way to learn a little about more of one of Swedens most famous persons,
Photo Annette Stolt
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Mr Dynamite
Ö2 Scenkonst Södermalm (10/07-11/15)
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