Review: LEGALLY BLONDE at Södra Teatern

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Almost 25 years ago, the film *Legally Blonde* premiered, starring Reese Witherspoon as the blonde Elle Woods—who was always dressed in pink. It is a delightful high school movie, brimming with "girl power." Those who have seen the film will find the musical very familiar, even though some adjustments have been made. It was clear that the opening-night audience knew their *Legally Blonde* well; there were loud cheers at the start of certain scenes, as the audience knew exactly what was coming.

The musical version premiered in San Francisco in 2007 and is now having its Stockholm premiere, presented by Tocca Entertainment. A young ensemble takes to the stage at Södra Teatern, full of energy. From the very beginning, it truly feels as though you have stepped into an American high school, complete with cheerleaders in purple outfits and pom-poms.

Right from the start, it’s clear that Elle (Lovisa Lekfalk) is going to take everyone by surprise—not least her boyfriend, Warner Huntington III (Axel Näslund), who dumps her when he heads off to Harvard. Elle manages to get herself admitted to law school, where she excels in her studies with the help of Emmett Forrest (Simon Rubin). While there is a budding romance between Elle and Emmett, the musical is primarily about a young woman who, in the right environment, is able to break free from the stereotypes surrounding her and blossom to her full potential. You truly find yourself rooting for Elle.

Photo: Oscar Törnell

Lovisa Lekfalk makes Elle shine like a pink star; she feels perfectly cast, bringing a strong voice and excellent comic timing to the role. Simon Rubin is a great match for her, both vocally and in their stage chemistry.

It is a nice touch that most of the roles are filled by young, up-and-coming musical theatre performers—this brings a youthful energy to the production while giving these actors a chance to shine in a major show. While there were occasional signs of opening-night nerves and a lack of experience, these will surely smooth out as the run continues. Many in this cast are likely to be seen in other productions down the line.

The music is consistently upbeat and invigorating, complemented by several slick dance numbers.

*Legally Blonde* is an explosion of musical energy—a pure shot of joy. It is a feel-good musical that leaves you with a smile on your face—exactly what’s needed during the dreary autumn weather.

Photo Annette Stolt

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