Review: VIKING -A LIVE ACTION MUSICAL at Dreamland - Arenatältet

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Dröse & Norberg have previously staged family musicals based on well-known stories such as *Snow White*, *Aladdin*, and *The Jungle Book*, featuring original music; however, with *Viking*, they are targeting a more mature audience. The recommendation that the show is suitable for ages 13 and up is entirely appropriate, as the performance is at times quite violent.

*Viking* is written and directed by Robert Dröse, who also composed the music alongside Theo Dröse and Gustav Parling. The score is powerful and feels inspired by the music of the band Nordman. Notably, Håkan Hemlin from Nordman makes his musical theatre debut as Egil Skallagrimsson—a character who serves as a narrator, guiding us through a story set in the late 10th century. It depicts the Viking Age—an era sometimes glorified for the exploration of the wider world, yet also a dark period in Swedish history marked by pillaging, murder, and populations living in terror of the violent Vikings.

The story begins violently when a young Harald of Holmgård (Jaakko Hutchings) watches his parents being hacked to death by the brutal Vladimir (Patrik Riber).

Harald is captured and sold as a thrall to Gunhild (Anna Norberg) and King Erik the Victorious (Joakim Netterqvist). He grows up at their royal estate in Sigtuna, yet the thought of blood vengeance never leaves him. He falls in love with Ingrid (LinaMaria Bengtsson), whose own life is also driven by a quest for blood vengeance against Vladimir.

As the years pass, the final showdown with Vladimir proves brutal and violent, with an unexpected outcome.

It is a high-energy musical with loud music—which, unfortunately, sometimes drowns out the vocals. The production is elevated by fantastic costumes, stylish lighting, and cinematic set design.

Overall, the audience consists of people who experienced Nordman in their youth, and it is evident that many have come for Håkan Hemlin; vocally, he does not disappoint, and the Viking musical provides the perfect setting.

The musical as a whole was a hit even with my 13-year-old companion, who grew up watching Dröse & Norberg’s family musicals.

Photos: Annette Stolt

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