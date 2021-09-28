Win Two Tickets to St. Louis Rep's THE GRADIENT

Five lucky winners will receive two tickets to St. Louis Rep's production of The Gradient starring Stephanie Machado, Yousof Sultani, and more. The tickets will be good for any performance during the week of October 1 - October 7.

Get all the info on the show here.

The contest closes on Thursday, September 30 at 11:59pm ET. Winners will be notified the following day.

In this world premiere satire set in the not-so-distant future, a new facility promises to take men accused of sexual misconduct and rehabilitate them into responsible citizens. Steph Del Rosso's bold new play asks: Can we mass-produce forgiveness?