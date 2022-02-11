VIDEO: HAIRSPRAY is Coming to the Fabulous Fox Theatre April 2022

You Can't Stop the Beat! HAIRSPRAY, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon that inspired the blockbuster film and live television event, is back on tour and will make a stop at the Fabulous Fox Theatre April 5-9, 2022. Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?

Performances of HAIRSPRAY at the Fabulous Fox run April 5-9. Show times are Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Thursday at 1:00 p.m. and Saturday at 2:00 p.m. HAIRSPRAY is a special on the 2021-2022 U.S. Bank Broadway Series and will be offered to season ticket holders for priority purchase later this summer before the public on sale. The Fabulous Fox has removed "A Christmas Carol" from its 2021 calendar as The Nebraska Theatre Caravan will not be touring with their classic version this holiday season. We look forward to welcoming it back in 2022.

Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including "Welcome to the 60's," "Good Morning Baltimore," "It Takes Two," and incorporating "Ladies Choice" from the musical film adaption.

This all-new touring production will reunite Broadway's award-winning creative team led by Director Jack O'Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring HAIRSPRAY to a new generation of theater audiences.

www.hairspraytour.com